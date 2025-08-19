Stanley's iconic tumblers are hardly ever seen this cheap | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Stanley’s cult-favourite tumblers have had a rare price cut on Amazon, with the Flip Straw Tumbler now just £35 if you don’t mind the colour

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's rare to see a decent discount on Stanley's iconic tumblers, but the giant insulated mugs are an absolute bargain on Amazon at the moment.

For a limited time at least, you can get the 1.0 version of the Flip Straw Tumbler for just £35.52 - that's a 17% discount off its usual price of £42.99, and significantly cheaper than the £43 plus £4.95 postage from Stanley direct.

There is, however, a bit of a catch. If you buy the tumbler from Stanley direct, you've got a choice of 11 colours, including some extremely trendy hues. If you take up Amazon on its deal, you really don't get a lot of choice.

There are plenty of colours to choose from - but only one or two have a discount | Amazon

For example, the best deal for a 0.89 litre tumbler on Amazon at the moment is £35.52 in Azure (blue). There's a reasonable discount on the Tigerlilly Plum, but that's only 13%, so the price is £37.58.

All the other colours, assuming they're available, are at the full price of £43, barring the Plum, which is £40.95, and the Punch Shimmer, which is £41.

So if you absolutely had to have one of those colours, this is still the best way to do it, thanks to the meagre discounts and Amazon's free delivery. But if you can live with a blue one, the deal on the Azure is superb.

It's a shame everything in life has to be so complicated, but at least you can get a Stanley tumbler for £35. What a time to be alive.

Get genuine Manuka honey – the same brand trusted by Dr Hilary Jones £ 7.84 Buy now Buy now Not all Manuka honey is the real deal – but Manuka Doctor’s is. Harvested and packed in New Zealand, every jar is independently tested, certified for MGO content, and traceable back to the hive. That’s why it’s the only brand endorsed by TV health expert Dr Hilary Jones. With over 100,000 five-star reviews and a loyal following among athletes, nutritionists and wellness advocates, it’s a trusted choice for natural immunity support and more. Order a 500g jar of MGO 30+ Manuka Doctor honey for just £7.84 while stocks last