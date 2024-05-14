Dark denim washes are trending right now, and this M&S indigo denim jacket is a great entry way into jumping onto this trend

As the weather starts to improve and we head into spring and summer, no wardrobe is complete without a staple denim jacket.

Denim jackets have always been timeless wardrobe staples, adding instant cool to any basic outfit. Whether you prefer a classic blue wash, or like to jazz your look up with embellishments, there’s a jacket for everybody in our round up of the five best denim jackets on the high street.

Dark denim washes are trending right now, and this M&S indigo denim jacket is a great entry way into jumping onto this trend. It could be paired with a flowy skirt or a pair of linen trousers as we make the transition into the spring season, and the dark wash makes it look smarter than other denim jackets on the market too. You could even pair it with some matching indigo jeans for a daring double denim look.

If you’re someone who likes to follow a trend, but wants to maintain a bit of individuality or put your own spin on things, this H&M tie-belt denim jacket could be perfect

If you’re someone who likes to follow a trend, but wants to maintain a bit of individuality or put your own spin on things, this tie-belt denim jacket could be your perfect match. The best thing is, the belt is detachable, so it’s essentially like having two jackets in one!

If you like standing out from the crowd, this Zara dark wash denim jacket with a heart applique detail could be a great addition to your spring and summer wardrobe

If you like standing out from the crowd, this Zara dark wash denim jacket with a heart applique detail could be a great addition to your spring and summer wardrobe. This cropped style lends itself to a more edgy look and could be paired with simple sundresses or mini skirts this season. You could even take the customisation one step further and add your own pins and badges to make the jacket even more special.

4. Pretty Little Thing petite Washed Black Cropped Denim Jacket £16.50 This almost biker style black denim jacket is a great way to take the leather style motorbike jackets with you into the warmer weather we will have coming up. This versatile piece allows you to have the option of zipping it up, or leaving it open, and would be a great layering piece. A matching skirt is also available on the Pretty Little Thing website if you want to shop the model’s look.

Festival season is fast approaching, and this River Island ecru embellished denim jacket would be an amazing addition to anyone’s festival wardrobe