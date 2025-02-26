Tickets to win this £60,000 Tesla are currently free - here's how to claim one

The new Model Y is set to launch in the UK in May | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Tesla Model Y is the best selling car in the world and you could be one of the first people to own the new one - without paying a penny

Very few people have driven the new version of Tesla's absurdly popular Model Y yet, let alone even seen one in the flesh, but BOTB is ahead of the game and offering to give one away. And the tickets are free.

The Model Y Juniper will have an official range of 353 miles when it reaches UK shores in May, and its redesign brings along a host of welcome upgrades over the predecessor, which has been best selling EV ever made.

A nicer interior, a better ride, loads of new tech, and a much more stylish exterior are just the start of the improvements to the 2025 Model Y - although it has leapt up in price.

How to enter the Tesla Model Y draw at BOTB for free BOTB’s free entry promotion offers the chance to win a new Tesla worth £61,000 to anyone signing up for a free account All you have to do is visit the site by clicking here and entering your email address You can also enter through Google, X, Apple, or Facebook BOTB will occasionally update you on other offers while you wait to hear whether you’ve won, but you can always unsubscribe Then just sit back and see if you get a phone call and whether you’ve won a brand new car

It's not as if that'll matter to the winner of BOTB's latest competition though, because in around 50 days time someone will be getting a phone call telling them they've won a brand new car.

And if they don't want a Tesla, if EVs really aren't their thing, they could opt for a cash prize instead of £43,000. And perhaps use it to buy a gas-guzzling muscle car. Why not?

The free tickets are open to anyone signing up to BOTB, as long as they're over 18.

Improvements have been made to the interior, and it's still a gadget-lover's dream come true | BOTB

You just set up an account, give your email address, add the free ticket to your basket, and check out. Literally nothing to pay.

You'll receive periodic emails, but not many, and you can always unsubscribe.

Once you have an account, you can also enter some of the other promotions, like the chance to win a Porsche 911 for 4p, or a McLaren 720s for 19p.

Entries for the Tesla close on April 16 and the winner will be announced on April 17.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133