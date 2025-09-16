The New Very Collection | Very

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The new Very Collection features everyday style items that won’t break the bank.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Very Collection has arrived, and it feels like a real step forward a rebrand designed for women who want effortless style that looks and feels more luxe. The pieces I tried have an understated elegance, with fabrics and cuts that instantly make them feel more expensive than their price tag.

The Soft touch wide-leg trousers £25 paired with the Button-through collar top £25 were the first pieces I tried, and they set the tone for the whole collection. The fabric is incredibly soft and fluid, giving that beautiful drape you usually only find in high-end brands. Together, the set feels chic and polished while still being so easy to wear the kind of outfit that makes you look like you’ve made an effort, even if you haven’t.

The Soft Touch Wide-Leg Trousers Co-ord £25 paired with the Button-Through Collar Detail Top £25 | Very

The Wide-leg jeans with hem detail £38 are an instant wardrobe staple. The mid-wash denim has a clean, premium finish, and the subtle hem detail adds just enough interest without overcomplicating the look. They have that modern, wide-leg cut that instantly elevates even a simple knit or tee.

The Wide-Leg Jeans with Hem Detail £38 are an instant wardrobe staple. | Very

The knitwear in is where the luxe feel really shines. The Style yarn crew neck cardigan £28 looks far more expensive than it is. Meanwhile, the Timeless yarn 2-in-1 cardigan and dress £60 is such a clever design one piece that gives the effect of layering, making it effortless but so stylish. Both feel timeless, the sort of items you’ll wear on repeat, year after year.

Style Yarn Crew Neck Cardigan With Wool £28 has a cosy feel and the Timeless Yarn 2 In 1 Cardigan Overlay Dress £60 is effortlessly chic. | Very

Very haven’t forgotten about men’s style either. The Collared shacket £65 has quickly become a go-to structured yet relaxed, it’s the perfect transitional layer. Its neutral colour makes it endlessly wearable, while the quality of the fabric and finish gives it a premium edge.

Alongside it, the Pure Cotton ottoman polo top £21 (was £28) delivers a smart-casual balance; the breathable cotton and subtle textured finish make it feel high quality, polished without being fussy, and ideal for wearing solo with jeans or layered under a jacket.

Collard shacket and the Pure Cotton ottoman polo top | Very

The new Very Collection has redefined everyday dressing, giving us pieces that are simple, timeless, and quietly luxurious. It’s not about chasing trends it’s about creating a wardrobe that feels elevated but still effortless. Every item I tried felt beautifully made, wearable, and designed with longevity in mind.

It’s a fresh, modern rebrand that delivers on its promise: style made simple, but with a touch of luxury.

Natalie Dixon is our Lifestyle reporter, if you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.