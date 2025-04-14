BOTB have a fantastic house and luxury car combo on offer in April | BOTB

BOTB is best known for its luxury car giveaways – now they’re offering one lucky winner the keys to a brand new four-bed Hampshire home and a top-spec Land Rover Defender for just 99p.

BOTB has made a name for itself giving away high-end cars, but now they’ve upped the stakes. For the price of a 99p ticket, you could walk away with not just a luxury vehicle, but a brand-new four-bedroom home in one of Hampshire’s most exciting new neighbourhoods.

Set in the Oxney Quarter at The Green, Whitehill & Bordon, this beautifully designed semi-detached home is part of a vibrant new community surrounded by countryside, artisan coffee spots and green open spaces. With over 1,600 square feet of living space spread across three stylish floors, it includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an open-plan kitchen and living space with premium finishes throughout.

The prize home comes complete with integrated appliances, Silestone kitchen worktops, a washer/dryer, custom flooring, and even turf laid in the rear garden. Outside, you’ll find two private parking spaces, an EV charging point and solar panels on the roof – ideal for modern living. It’s all set in a safe, well-lit neighbourhood with walking and cycling paths, easy access to public transport, and plenty of parks and leisure spaces nearby.

If you want to enter now, tickets are available at this link for just 99p – but don’t hang about. Entries are capped to keep things fair, and competition is expected to be fierce.

Inside the amazing BOTB home near Liphook Hampshire | BOTB

On top of the house, the winner will also receive an Urban Land Rover Defender SE D, a premium SUV worth over £57,000. The 2021 model includes Urban’s signature wheels, lights and spoiler, and packs serious performance under the bonnet thanks to its 3.0L twin-turbo diesel engine and 8-speed automatic gearbox. With 300 horsepower, it hits 0–60 in 6.3 seconds and reaches a top speed of 119 mph – ideal for cruising through the Hampshire countryside or heading into the city in style.

And if the house or car doesn’t suit your plans? BOTB offers generous cash alternatives too. You could opt for £36,000 alongside the house, take £462,000 and the car, or walk away with an all-cash prize of £534,000.

To make it even more appealing, the house is located less than an hour from London Waterloo via nearby Liphook station and only minutes from the M3, making it perfect for city workers dreaming of a more peaceful lifestyle. Residents also get access to the Pavilion overlooking the cricket green, with its own farm shop, tennis courts and pétanque pitch – adding that final village-chic touch.

Ready to take the leap? Head to BOTB’s competition page here and grab your ticket for 99p before entries close.

BOTB’s made dreams come true for thousands of drivers – now they’re offering the full package: dream car, dream home, and the dream life to go with it.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133