Win this Amazing Mercedes G-Wagon worth £134,000 for just 25p

The 25p ticket deal only runs for a few days - so be quick | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Dream car giveaway company BOTB is offering one of Mercedes' most iconic cars as a prize this week - and tickets are a bargain

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mercedes G-Wagen, or "G-Class" as it's now known, can trace its history back to the 1970s, and it's one of very few cars on the road today that has retained the basic elements of its timeless design.

Robust, rugged, capable, and surprisingly luxurious in its modern guise, it's the darling of the Dubai royals, but they're just as common on the streets of Chelsea as they are in the desert dunes.

BOTB's G-Wagon is the G63 AMG version, with a 585hp 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 generating 627lb ft of torque and it sits on those menacing 22" wheels. It even has the special edition Starlight Roof.

The AMG G-Wagon has the latest MBUX infotainment system | BOTB

It's one of the latest in a long list of prizes from BOTB, and usually tickets for a prize draw worth over £100,000 would cost around £4 - but they're being offered out for just 25p thanks to limited-time deal.

And just in case you’re not interested in winning an iconic SUV when your ticket is drawn, you can turn it down and opt for a £95,000 cash prize instead.

Obviously, most entrants will choose to buy more than one ticket, and you might as well for that price. And the more tickets you buy, the more chances you have of winning the car.

All you have to do is click here to go to the deal page. Sign up or login, buy a ticket or opt for a monthly subscription, and sit back and hope for a phone call.