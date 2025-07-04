22 nostalgic photos to bring back memories of Coventry in the 60s, 70s and 80s, including special visitors

From The Specials to two very special visitors, these memorable photos capture life around Coventry in the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.

They show how the city’s skyline changed during that period, from the construction of Coventry Cathedral - for which a huge RAF helicopter had to be brought in - to the rise of a revolutionary 17-storey tower.

They show some of the city institutions we have lost over the years, including the much-loved Tiffany’s nightclub and the popular Owen Owen department store.

And they depict major events from the era, from a devastating fire at Coventry City’s Highfield Road home to Rolls-Royce workers being locked out as an industrial dispute raged.

Also featured in this retro photo gallery are more intimate moments, from hard-working nurses enjoying some well-deserved down time to Sky Blues manager Jimmy Hill signing autographs for delighted young fans.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you, and what do you miss most about those years? Let us know in the comments section.

Coventry ctiy centre in May 1962, including the Owen Owen department store

1. Lost department store

Coventry ctiy centre in May 1962, including the Owen Owen department store | Getty Images Photo: Peter King/Fox Photos

Coventry City manager Jimmy Hill signing autographs for young fans in August 1967

2. Jimmy Hill

Coventry City manager Jimmy Hill signing autographs for young fans in August 1967 | Getty Images Photo: R. Viner/Daily Express

Young ska and 2 Tone fans in Coventry in 1980

3. Ska fans

Young ska and 2 Tone fans in Coventry in 1980 | Avalon via Getty Images Photo: Toni Tye/PYMCA

Workers are locked out of the Parkside works of the Rolls-Royce Limited Aero Division in Coventry during an industrial dispute, on September 19, 1979

4. Locked out

Workers are locked out of the Parkside works of the Rolls-Royce Limited Aero Division in Coventry during an industrial dispute, on September 19, 1979 | Getty Images Photo: Aubrey Hart/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive

