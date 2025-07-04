They show how the city’s skyline changed during that period, from the construction of Coventry Cathedral - for which a huge RAF helicopter had to be brought in - to the rise of a revolutionary 17-storey tower.
They show some of the city institutions we have lost over the years, including the much-loved Tiffany’s nightclub and the popular Owen Owen department store.
And they depict major events from the era, from a devastating fire at Coventry City’s Highfield Road home to Rolls-Royce workers being locked out as an industrial dispute raged.
Also featured in this retro photo gallery are more intimate moments, from hard-working nurses enjoying some well-deserved down time to Sky Blues manager Jimmy Hill signing autographs for delighted young fans.
Do these photos bring back any memories for you, and what do you miss most about those years?
