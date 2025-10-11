This retro photo gallery shows some of the most memorable advertisements from the era, for everything from food and drink to disinfectant.

Some of the products being promoted are still big sellers today, while others were very much of their time.

If you were around in the 80s, you’ll remember the Ford Escort, which was the best-selling car of the decade.

But do you remember quick-dried carrot strips, which are probably best forgotten, or the 80 Plus drink, which it was claimed would ‘lift your spirits’?

People back then were being encouraged to ‘unzipp a banana’, the ‘egg chicks’ were doing a cracking job, and a unique vehicle was doing the rounds, promoting Outspan oranges from South Africa.

It was also a time when lard was found in most kitchens, vinyl floors were a popular choice for home makeovers, and billboards still promoted cigarette brands, including Capstan and Greys.

Keith Chegwin was selling us Duckhams motor oil, the model Pattie Boyd was promoting L'Oreal’s Dop Pearlized Shampoo, and Batman actor Adam West was helping children stay safe on the nation’s roads.

While some of the adverts have faded from memory, others are among the most iconic ever created, like the Guinness toucan and Schweppes’ 'Schhh... You-Know-Who!' tagline.

How many of these adverts, and the products they promoted, do you remember?

Concorde - A billboard advertising Concorde and another beside it promoting Heineken beer, using the famous supersonic plane, in May 1976

Piccadilly Circus - Adverts at Piccadilly Circus, London, in May 1971, promoting products including Wrigley's chewing gum, Gordon's Gin and Mon Cheri liqueur chocolates

Duckhams - TV presenter Keith Chegwin with a Duckhams Mini, promoting the motor oil brand, in 1978