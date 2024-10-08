If you grew up in the 1990s, you might have owned a PlayStation 1 - and what a time it was. From Spyro to Crash Bandicoot and Tomb Raider, there were some really incredible games to play on the console.
Time may have rolled on and the PS1 has fallen out of favour, replaced by four more consoles including the PlayStation 5. But if you didn’t trade in or sell your old PlayStation - and its games - back in the day, you could be sitting on a small fortune.
The value of PS1 games have rocketed up in recent years as collectors attempt to seek out the rarest titles. We’ve scoured CEX’s website to see which of the PlayStation 1 games have the highest price as of September 2024.
1. Cindy’s Fashion World - £1,380
Nope, can’t say I’ve heard of this game either - but CEX have a price tag of over £1,300 set for mint editions of this PlayStation 1 game. If you trade it in you can get a £1,035 voucher to spend in store. According to Computer History, Cindy’s Fashion World is notorious for being heavily bugged and unplayable in most PlayStation models. But it is very rare as a low number were ever produced. Photo: CEX | CEX Photo: CEX
2. Castlevania: Symphony of the Night - £635
One of the most legendary titles from the PlayStation 1, it was released in 1997 and is often considered among the best video games of all time. CEX has a price tag of £635 for the limited edition version in mint condition, while a mint edition of the regular game has a price tag of £570. Photo: CEX | CEX Photo: CEX
3. Clock Tower - £460
One of the grandfather’s of the survival horror genre, the original Playstation version of Clock Tower game from 1996 - if you had it on your PS1- is worth more than a pretty penny. CEX have it listed with the price of £460 for a mint edition of the game. Photo: CEX | CEX Photo: CEX
4. Final Fantasy VIII - £455
One of the titles from the venerated Final Fantasy series, the limited edition version from the PS1 day is currently very valuable. On CEX’s website, it has a price tag of £455 for the mint edition of FFVII Limited Ed. Photo: CEX | CEX Photo: CEX
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.