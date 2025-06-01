950th milestone for Warwickshire endurance runner

Warwickshire's Paddy Doyle has now reached 950 sporting challenges and endurance world records

Grit paid off for multi world record holder Paddy Doyle, who was prepped and ready for his latest result , achieving another remarkable milestone of 950 career physical fitness challenges and World Records, covering twelve multiple sporting categories.

The Warwickshire powerhouse achieved over Claverdon footpaths and short hilly inclines: 13.5km off road cross country speed march carrying 43 lb backpack in a time of 2hrs. 14 min. 31 sec.

"Athough injuries have been a hindrance I just blocked out the pain and listened to my loyal support team who have helped me gain 950 career fitness challenges and World Records."

Doyle has his eyes set on the 1000 strength speed stamina feats and WorldRecord goal, which he hopes to achieve by the end of 2025.

