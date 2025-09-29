999 not out: Paddy puts his best foot forward for the penultimate milestone

On a sunny and crisp Autumnal morning, Yarningale Common, Claverdon, was the venue of choice for the penultimate challenge attempt before Paddy's big finale in November, which will see him reach his milestone of 1000 sporting records and challenges over a career of endurance exceeding 40 years!

Never one to do things the easy way, Paddy carried a weighted backpack of 80lbs and chose the challenging 40-degree inclines of the area to test body and mind, once again, battling steep inclines, fallen tree branches and aligning with the wildness of the area to fully test his endurance in this beautiful setting

Paddy completed this penultimate challenge in a time of one hour, 31 minutes, 16 seconds, cheered on throughout by his support team and friends.

This now brings Paddy to a career documented 999 fitness endurance challenges and World Records, spanning 13 different fitness strength speed stamina disciplines.

Paddy said: "It's been a long hard journey but the effort, pain and injuries have been worth every drop of sweat blisters and falls along the way, a big thank you to all of the support team members who backed me from day one."

Paddy will now take time to prepare for the 1000th global milestone event in November, which he will be looking forward to celebrating with with family and friends.