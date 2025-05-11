A double for Skelton at Warwick Ladies Night

Prince Imperial leads at the last hurdle, but Mammies Boy (right) gets up to win by a neck (photo by David Pratt)

A lively crowd enjoyed the late Spring sunshine at Warwick's The Valley Ladies Night on Saturday and it was Alcester-based Dan Skelton who took the training honours with a double courtesy of Doyen Quest and Cobbler's Boy.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was a surprise in the opening Valley Handicap Hurdle when Striking A Pose held on by a neck to beat hot odds-on favourite Serious Chat. Champion conditional jockey Freddie Gingell, riding for his uncle Joe Tizzard, set out to make all the running on Striking A Pose and his task was made easier when Royal Rhythm came down four flights from home.

Meanwhile, Charlie Maggs was working to get Serious Chat into contention and, although his mount stayed on up the home straight, he couldn't peg back Striking A Pose who provided 19 year-old Gingell with his 80th career winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was an even shorter price favourite in the Valley Beginners Chase in the shape of Doyen Quest, a course winner over hurdles last month and the choice from two entries for Skelton. Available early at 1/16, he shortened to 1/50 at the off and those punters willing to take the short odds had to hope he put in a clear round on his chasing debut.

In the event, Doyen Quest didn't put a foot wrong and a particularly good jump at the fourth-last fence effectively saw off the challenge of Calagogo who had made a race of it up to that point. Although Calagogo stuck to the task, he was 8½ lengths adrift of Doyen Quest at the line.

The trip was three miles for the Valley Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Chase and it produced an exciting finish as 22/1 outsider Grand Sabre, who had failed to complete the course in his last three races, wore down leader Grillon De Monty on the run-in to win by 1½ lengths in the hands of Tabitha Worsley.

Cobbler's Boy made all the running in The Valley “National Hunt” Maiden Hurdle to bring up the Skelton double, never having to be asked a serious question to see off the challenge of Big Boy Barney and provide him with his seventh winner of the new season. Skelton landed another double at Ludlow the day after as he again sets the pace at the top of the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Olly Murphy-trained course winner Prince Imperial was going for his fourth win in a row in the Lewis Badges 1832 Handicap Hurdle but, having made most of the running, he was collared close home by bottom-weight Mammies Boy, the two finishing wide apart on the course. There was just a neck in it at the finish and, if Prince Imperial hadn't drifted towards the stands rail, he might have held on.

After Diamond Ambition had set a steady pace, Jonathan Burke stole two lengths out of the field on Caterpillar Girl on the turn for home and she held that advantage to the line to take the closing Kigass Centenary Open National Hunt Flat Race.

There are just two meetings left before the summer break with the first being Proudly Warwick Raceday on Wednesday 21 May, starting at 2.40pm.