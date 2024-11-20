All set for Warwick races Winter Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Weather permitting, Thursday sees the second day of Warwick's Winter Festival with the £30,000 John Sumner Memorial Veterans' Handicap Chase topping the seven-race card.

Eldorado Allen, last seen when down the field in the Randox Grand National, carries top weight of 12-0 on his return after wind surgery. He has run in some classy races in his time, winning Exeter's Haldon Gold Cup back in 2021, and should make a bold show. Empire Steel makes the trip down from Scotland and this Kelso winner is another for the shortlist.

Shelfield Green trainer Dan Skelton had four winners at Cheltenham at the weekend, taking his seasonal total to 90. L'Eau du Sud, part-owned by Sir Alex Ferguson, advertised his claims for the Arkle Challenge Trophy at next year's Festival with an impressive win on Saturday and he just failed to add Sunday's £100,000 Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle to his tally as Be Aware's late run couldn't quite peg back leader Burdett Road.

Skelton made 20 entries across today's card and runs Denzil from his two possibles in the opening British EBF Supporting National Hunt Breeders' Day Junior "National Hunt" Hurdle.

It was only a three-horse race that Denzil won at Stratford and he was firmly put in his place at Wetherby last time but, dropping back in class today, should run well. Evan Williams runs debutant Jackson's Bay from his three entries, but it's Tashan, having his first run for trainer Emma Lavelle, who appeals at the weights.

There's a large field of 16 for the Tattersalls Cheltenham Supporting Breeders' Day "National Hunt" Maiden Hurdle and Skelton runs three of his four entries. Wilmcote trainer Olly Murphy had a four-timer on Monday to take his seasonal score to 51 and his dual bumper winner Castle Ivers looks the one to be on here.

Irish point-to-point winner That's Nice is an interesting contender for the Goffs Supporting Breeders' Day Mares' Novices' Hurdle, but Skelton's Honky Tonk Highway, who returns after wind surgery, has racecourse experience on her side.

Looking As You Are could come out on top in the British NH Stallions Supporting Breeders' Day Mares' Handicap Hurdle before Skelton could strike again with Lady Jago in the British NH Agents Supporting Breeders' Day Mares' Handicap Chase.

Fifteen will line up for the closing Thoroughbred Breeders' Association Supporting Breeders' Day Mares' Open NH Flat Race with Southwell winner Charisma Cat, who has to concede weight to all her rivals, one of just four that have been on a racecourse before.

Flamingo Grove was an easy winner of her sole Irish point-to-point and could be the one to beat, although Skelton's Twistthenightaway shouldn't be far away.