Another three points as Rugby Borough put cup exit behind them

Rugby Borough returned to winning ways with victory at Warwick.

After their FA Trophy exit on Saturday, Rugby Borough faced a quick turnaround with a short trip to RC Warwick, who themselves were looking to bounce back from a heavy 5-0 defeat at Shepshed Dynamo.

Manager Dave Stringer made a couple of changes to his starting XI, with Jack Burgess and Luke Rowe coming into the side. However, there was a late setback as Rowe picked up an injury in the warm-up, paving the way for Yhiya Todd to make his first start for the club.

The game began at a frantic pace, and Warwick struck first in the 4th minute. A slip by Black allowed Arron Opoku through on goal. Although Ganley saved the initial effort, the rebound fell kindly to Opoku who made no mistake with his second attempt.

Borough hit back just four minutes later. A long ball from Black split the Warwick defence and found Tendai Daire, who calmly slotted past the keeper to register his first goal for the club.

Despite Borough enjoying spells of neat passing football, Warwick looked the more threatening going forward and retook the lead in the 42nd minute. A looping cross was headed goalwards, and Barnett was on hand at the back post to scoop the ball home.

The interval worked wonders for Rugby Borough, who came out looking revitalized. Their passing and movement were sharp, and it paid off when they equalized through a well-worked move. Jack Burgess, heavily involved in most of Borough’s attacks, exchanged passes with Daire before slipping in Stone, who finished clinically into the corner.

Borough were now in control, with chances for Myles and Daire going begging. But deep into added time, they found the winner. Excellent interplay on the right between Burgess, Myles, and Grocott released Myles, whose pinpoint cross was met by substitute Cam Collins to fire home.

Borough saw out the remaining minutes to claim all three points in dramatic fashion.

After the game, manager Dave Stringer was full of praise for his side, saying: “We let a couple of soft goals in, but I thought the attitude and determination of the side was immense. We fully deserved the victory.”

The win gives Borough another vital three points as they now take a short break before hosting Wellingborough Town at Kilsby Lane on Saturday, 6th September.