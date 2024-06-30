Another win for Kenilworth in West Midlands League

By ADRIAN MORRISContributor
Published 30th Jun 2024, 10:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Kenilworth maintained their form to beat Himley in the West Midlands Golf Croquet League – 13 games to 5.

The current hot dry conditions provided a good test of Kenilworth's recently installed watering system. What a boon it has proven to be. The lawns were in excellent condition.

Himley’s number one, Paul Garrett won all his games but Himley were only able to win one more singles game. Kenilworth’s team strength was too good and took the singles 11 games to 5 and also won both doubles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This was Kenilworth’s second win to maintain their 100% record in defence of last year’s league win.

Kenilworth team enjoying a tea breakKenilworth team enjoying a tea break
Kenilworth team enjoying a tea break

Phil Blake, Mervyn Harvey and Philip Wood all won 3 games with Phil Mander taking 2.

The photographs show the Kenilworth team of l to r Phil Mander, Captain Philip Wood, Mervyn Harvey and Phil Blake enjoying a tea break in front of the pavilion.

If you want to find out more about Croquet, see www.ktscc.co.uk/croquet

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.