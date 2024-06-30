Another win for Kenilworth in West Midlands League
The current hot dry conditions provided a good test of Kenilworth's recently installed watering system. What a boon it has proven to be. The lawns were in excellent condition.
Himley’s number one, Paul Garrett won all his games but Himley were only able to win one more singles game. Kenilworth’s team strength was too good and took the singles 11 games to 5 and also won both doubles.
This was Kenilworth’s second win to maintain their 100% record in defence of last year’s league win.
Phil Blake, Mervyn Harvey and Philip Wood all won 3 games with Phil Mander taking 2.
The photographs show the Kenilworth team of l to r Phil Mander, Captain Philip Wood, Mervyn Harvey and Phil Blake enjoying a tea break in front of the pavilion.
If you want to find out more about Croquet, see www.ktscc.co.uk/croquet
