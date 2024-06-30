Another win for Kenilworth in West Midlands League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kenilworth maintained their form to beat Himley in the West Midlands Golf Croquet League – 13 games to 5.

The current hot dry conditions provided a good test of Kenilworth's recently installed watering system. What a boon it has proven to be. The lawns were in excellent condition.

Himley’s number one, Paul Garrett won all his games but Himley were only able to win one more singles game. Kenilworth’s team strength was too good and took the singles 11 games to 5 and also won both doubles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was Kenilworth’s second win to maintain their 100% record in defence of last year’s league win.

Kenilworth team enjoying a tea break

Phil Blake, Mervyn Harvey and Philip Wood all won 3 games with Phil Mander taking 2.

The photographs show the Kenilworth team of l to r Phil Mander, Captain Philip Wood, Mervyn Harvey and Phil Blake enjoying a tea break in front of the pavilion.