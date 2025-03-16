Arduous winter feats fail to deter Doyle

Mountain bike challenge carrying 25 lb expedition backpack.

Paddy Doyle once again pushed himself through the wall to claim seventeen outdoor backpack mountain bike and cross country challenges.

It was another impressive display by Paddy Doyle, who achieved more honours completing nine mountain bike low technical routes, carrying 25 lbs of mountain bike instructor expedition kit and eight cross country walk challenges carrying 64 lb backpack, within sixteen days.

Lapworth Village footpaths in Warwickshire was the first venue were Doyle completed the following mountain bike times: 10km 33 min. 20 sec , 12km 42 min. 07 sec , 13km 52 min. 20 sec , 16km 1 hr. 03 min. 30 sec , 17.5 km 1 hr. 11 min. 16 sec , 18km 1 hr. 15 min. 01 sec , 19.5km 1 hr. 32 min. 27 sec , 20km 1 hr. 39 min. 04 sec .

Weather conditions along the course was rain and muddy paths. Sixteen days later at Barston Village Solihull , eight hard cross country distances were claimed carrying a 64lb backpack: 5.5km 39 min. 24 sec , 6.5km 51 min. 44 sec , 7.5km 59 min. 59 sec , 8.5km 1 hr. 07 min. 55 sec , 9.5km 1hr. 16 min. 48 sec , 10.5km 1 hr. 22 min. 07 sec , 11.5km 1 hr. 31 min. 33 sec , 12.5km 1 hr. 42 min. 33 sec .

He said: "I had to deal with wintery conditions again the footpaths were thick in mud and the stiles were a hazard when I climbed over them, but it was worth putting up with the cold and damp to achieve my career 937 fitness endurance challenges and World Records".