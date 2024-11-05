Awuah nets four as Bourton and Frankton bounce back to hit Tiffin Box for six
Coventry Alliance Football League
Division 3
Tiffin Box 0 Bourton and Frankton 6
It was the perfect response from Bourton after their narrow cup defeat the week previous as they hit six goals for the second consecutive league match, in doing so exacting revenge on their hosts from a 3-1 opening day defeat.
The visitors led comfortably at 2-0 at the break with Awuah and Young grabbing a goal apiece before they really took hold of matters in the second period. Awuah completed his hat-trick and adding a fourth to continue his rich vein of scoring form, in between Young completing his double for the day.
The result keeps Bourton in sight of the Division 3 pacesetters ahead of three home league games to come before November is out.
· Other Result
Leamington and District Sunday Football League
Division 1 KO Cup
Bourton and Frankton 1 Hawkesmill Sports 3
· B & F Under 16s had a free week in Coventry and Warwickshire Youth Football League Under 16 Division C
Fixtures:
Saturday
Coventry Alliance Football League
Division 3
Bourton and Frankton v Fillongley Reserves (2:15 pm kick-off)
Sunday
Birmingham FA County Minor Challenge Cup
Perrywoods United Youth Under 16s v Bourton and Frankton Under 16s (2:30 pm kick-off)
Leamington and District Sunday Football League
Cancer Research Charity Cup 1st Round
Bourton and Frankton v Hampton Magna (10:30 am kick-off)