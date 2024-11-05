Awuah nets four as Bourton and Frankton bounce back to hit Tiffin Box for six

By Karl Quinney
Contributor
Published 5th Nov 2024, 09:06 BST
Updated 5th Nov 2024, 10:24 BST
Four goal salvo from Clifford Awuah backed by a double from Kyle Young guided Bourton and Frankton to an emphatic 6-0 away win at Tiffin Box on Saturday.

Coventry Alliance Football League

Division 3

Tiffin Box 0 Bourton and Frankton 6

Football image by Peter Glaser on Unsplash

It was the perfect response from Bourton after their narrow cup defeat the week previous as they hit six goals for the second consecutive league match, in doing so exacting revenge on their hosts from a 3-1 opening day defeat.

The visitors led comfortably at 2-0 at the break with Awuah and Young grabbing a goal apiece before they really took hold of matters in the second period. Awuah completed his hat-trick and adding a fourth to continue his rich vein of scoring form, in between Young completing his double for the day.

The result keeps Bourton in sight of the Division 3 pacesetters ahead of three home league games to come before November is out.

· Other Result

Leamington and District Sunday Football League

Division 1 KO Cup

Bourton and Frankton 1 Hawkesmill Sports 3

· B & F Under 16s had a free week in Coventry and Warwickshire Youth Football League Under 16 Division C

Fixtures:

Saturday

Coventry Alliance Football League

Division 3

Bourton and Frankton v Fillongley Reserves (2:15 pm kick-off)

Sunday

Birmingham FA County Minor Challenge Cup

Perrywoods United Youth Under 16s v Bourton and Frankton Under 16s (2:30 pm kick-off)

Leamington and District Sunday Football League

Cancer Research Charity Cup 1st Round

Bourton and Frankton v Hampton Magna (10:30 am kick-off)

