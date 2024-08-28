Back-to-back wins for Bourton and Frankton CC as season begins to draw to a close

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bourton and Frankton Cricket Club will head into September and their last two fixtures of the season on a positive note after recent back-to-back away wins.

In what has been a mixed summer of results from their Sunday friendlies, they have earned two victories on the road as their 2024 campaign draws to a close.

Sunday’s visit to Yelvertoft was a tale of two centuries with an unbeaten 104 from Bourton’s George Smith proving something of a crucial factor in the success.

Batting first Yelvertoft made 225 for 9 with Bashir making 117 not out to top their batting; with Stuart McQuillan taking 4 for 41 and Jacob Crinigan 3 for 36 for B & F.

In reply, the visitors saw a first wicket stand of 66 between Dale Coles and Hector Legge lay the foundations before the former fell for 26. However that brought in Smith and together with Legge they put on an unbroken stand of 162 to see Bourton to their target total with just over 10 overs to spare. Smith’s century coming off 71 balls included 15 boundaries with Legge carrying his bat for 63 not out.

The week previous saw Bourton come out victorious in another high scoring encounter this time away at Willoughby.

On this occasion the visitors batted first and made 258 for 8 off their 40 overs. Rahul Ram fell agonisingly short of making a century with a top score of 93 with Mark Whitehead making 58. James Andrews came out as Willoughby’s best bowler with figures of 5 for 49 from his 6 overs.

In reply Willoughby fell short by ending on 242 for 9. Opener Ambrose Deery led their batting with 72 aided by Gareth Jones making 56. Mick Waller returned figures of 4 for 51 as Bourton took the day’s honours by 16 runs.

• This Sunday Bourton and Frankton have the first of their final fixtures of the 2024 season when they make the short visit to face Marton at Dunchurch and Bilton CC for a 1:00 pm start.

• That is followed by their final engagement of the season a week later on Sunday 8th September with an away fixture at Eydon CC.