Bad Eggs close the gap
There is very little change elsewhere as none of the top teams play one another this week.
Third place Grovers Rovers, close the gap by one point, to just two points, thanks to a 194-186 (17-3) win over bottom side Skittled Pink, with Joe Somraj top scoring on 43.
Demons climb one place, to fourth, with a high scoring 223-179 (17-3) win over tenth place Groovies, with Guy Hook and Matt Dale scoring 44 and 40 respectively.
Jocky’s Jokers slip one place to fifth, despite beating seventh place Pacemakers 200-179 (14-6), Rich Bate top scoring on 40.
The top six are rounded off by last year’s champions, Zimmers, keeping pace with those above them (and with a game in hand) thanks to a 210-184 (14-6) win over ninth place Nutters.