Bad Eggs close the gap

A blank fixture for BFC United this week means that their lead at the top is cut to just three points, as Bad Eggs take advantage with a 208-197 (16-4) win over All Sorts. This was in spite of Andy Parker’s 41 for the All Sorts, which leaves them in eighth place.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is very little change elsewhere as none of the top teams play one another this week.

Third place Grovers Rovers, close the gap by one point, to just two points, thanks to a 194-186 (17-3) win over bottom side Skittled Pink, with Joe Somraj top scoring on 43.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Demons climb one place, to fourth, with a high scoring 223-179 (17-3) win over tenth place Groovies, with Guy Hook and Matt Dale scoring 44 and 40 respectively.

Jason and Phung keep the beer flowing.

Jocky’s Jokers slip one place to fifth, despite beating seventh place Pacemakers 200-179 (14-6), Rich Bate top scoring on 40.

The top six are rounded off by last year’s champions, Zimmers, keeping pace with those above them (and with a game in hand) thanks to a 210-184 (14-6) win over ninth place Nutters.