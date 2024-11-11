Bad Eggs go top of Leamington skittles league

Bad Eggs go top of the table as previous leaders, BFC United, suffer their first defeat of the season.

Despite losing 193-192, in a very tight match to Jocky’s Jokers, Bad Eggs picked up enough points (12-8) to overtake BFC United, as they lost 202-207 (7-13) against Zimmers, last year’s champions. The win for Zimmers was mainly due to their last pair of David Lord and Paul Coleman, who turned a seven-pin deficit into a five-pin victory. Meanwhile, third place Grovers Rovers failed to take advantage, as they suffered at the hands of All Sorts, who beat them 206-181 (13-7) and, as a result, move up one place to seventh. Neil Smith’s magnificent 44 for All Sorts was this week’s equal top score and keeps him well clear at the top of the averages on 39.80 pins. Demons close the gap to Rovers, and stay fourth, thanks to a 197-188 (11-9) win over Nutters, with Demons last pair salvaging a losing situation, finishing off with a 42 for last man Phil Fletcher. Newcomers, Skittled Pink, are getting ever closer to their first win, losing by just four pins, 192-196 (6-14) against Groovies, the team just above them in the league. A magnificent 44 for Pink’s opener Shah Zin, could have been the tipping point, but Pete Harrison’s final leg 42 for Groovies, was enough to reverse the balance.