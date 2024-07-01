Bad week for the Bears with three losses in a row

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warwickshire's poor run in county friendlies continued with another two losses and the mix of experienced and fringe senior squad players finished bottom of the Midland Counties League with a narrow defeat.

Warwickshire hosted Worcestershire at Stratford in their last Midland Counties League game, with both teams unable to finish top of the group and qualify for the final manager Steve Smith opted to give some fringe and potential senior squad players a game with a mix of experienced players. Unfortunately the side got off to a very bad start, at one point adrift by nearly 30 shots but a strong finish saw them lose 121-125 winning on three rinks so picking up six of the available twenty-two points.

Mark Smith (Avenue Leamington), Jordan Ward (Rugby), Derek Maries and Adam Smith (both Avenue Leamington) started well to lead by five ten ends, they increased the deficit with twelve unanswered shots over the next six ends. A late rally by Worcestershire could only dent the deficit, Smith’s rink winning 27-12. Aiden Maries (Avenue Leamington), Ian Billington (Whitnash), Josh Tiffin (Rugby) and Dan Box (Welford) had a good opening start, eleven up at the halfway stage. The visitors reduced the deficit to five with five ends left but Box and co took a five on the next end to ease their way to a 28-15 victory.

Tom Wheeler, Darren Ward (both Rugby), Keith Wooding (Avenue Coventry) and Tom Millership (Whitnash) were all square after ten ends and seventeen ends. Worcestershire took a couple of single but a four and treble by Millership and co saw them through to the 22-17 win. Lewis Gardner (Three Spires), Sam Shuttleworth (Whitnash), Andy Manning and Keith Avery (both Nuneaton) were locked in a tight battle in the early part of the game but it a good spell by the visitors saw them ten up after the midway point. With four ends to go the deficit had increased to sixteen but Avery and co fought back to finish down 19-24.

Steve Smith, Andy Prickett, Harry Smith and Adam Shuttleworth watch Worcestershire draw another shot

Andy Prickett (Welford), Harry Smith (Nuneaton), Adam Shuttleworth (Whitnash) and Steve Smith (Nuneaton) started by dropping a seven on the first end but reduced that to two five ends later. Worcestershire took control to move thirteen ahead after fourteen ends but Smith’s rink had the better of the remaining ends, final score 17-27. Bill Claridge (Royal Leamington Spa), Paul Sharp (Thornfield), Andy Sparkes (Avenue Leamington) and Neil Hancock (Whitnash) were limited to just two shots in the first ten ends, finding themselves fifteen shots down. While they managed to quadruple their score by the end the afternoon belonged to Worcestershire, losing 8-30.

* A warm Lillington BC was the host venue as Warwickshire looked to break their losing streak in the latest friendly fixture against Berkshire. The visitors proved too hot to handle as the Bears slumped to another defeat, this time 86-107.

Chris Dickens (Norgren), Steve Bradshaw (Rugby Thornfield), Ken Orton (Avenue Coventry) and Past President Geoff Moran recovered from a bad start but were only one shot clear at the midway stage. A five helped Moran’s rink move six clear with three ends to play, they took a double and single but dropped a last end five to win 22-18. Past President Peter Vale Humphreys, Warren Ridgeway (Wellesbourne), Tony Mosteckyj (Oakfield) and Past President Brian Mace Humphries got off to a flying start, dropping just one shot in the opening eight ends to lead by fourteen. Berkshire fought back to reduce the deficit to ten with four ends to go. A five helped the visitors reduce Mace Humphries and co win to 19-16.

John Harman (Wolvey), Mick Allsopp, Tom Duggins (both Executive) and Ian Kendall (Rugby) recovered from being six down to trail by four after ten ends. A good spell saw Kendall and co clear the deficit and move three shots clear but by the end that was reduced to one, final score 14-13 to the Bears. Jamie Banks (Blossomfield), Neil Crowther (Avenue Coventry), Clive Burbage (Solihull Municipal) and Assistant Secretary Bob Allcock won the first two ends but trailed by seven halfway through. With four ends left the deficit had grown to ten but Allcock and co finished well to cut the loss down to 14-17.

Mick Sharpe (Rugby Railway), Steve Bird (Avenue Coventry), County Secretary Michael Jackson and David Blackmore (Stratford) went from three up after five to nine down after twelve ends. A balanced finish saw Blackmore’s rink finish losing 10-19. County President Aubrey Brookhouse, Roger Smith, Ray Dawson (both Rugby) and Immediate Past President David Wigman were ten down after ten ends, while the picked up another couple of shots Berkshire ran out 24-7 winners.

* The Bears travelled to Blaby BC to take on neighbours Leicestershire still on the hunt for the first inter county friendly win of the season. A close game saw the losing streak continue, this time 110-117.

County President Aubrey Brookhouse, Chris Wright (Solihull Municipal), Past President Don Darby and Assistant Secretary Bob Allcock were four down after nine ends but took four and four singles to move four ahead themselves. With two ends left the gap was still four, Allcock and co took a treble but dropped a final end single to win 19-13. Steve Poole (Lillington), Neil Crowther (Avenue Coventry), County Secretary Michael Jackson and Past President Geoff Moran made a good start, five up at the halfway stage. A good spell that saw the Bears take a single, double, treble and four took them twelve up with four ends to go. The hosts took back to back trebles but couldn’t deny Moran’s rink their 21-16 win.

Past President Graham O’Donohue, Match Secretary Mike Hall, Keith Hornsby (Three Spires) and Bruce Truman (Rugby Railway) dropped three shots in the opening half to lead by nine. A four and brace of doubles cut the lead down to one but Truman and co replied with a pair of singles, brace of twos and a treble to move ten up with one end to go. Leicestershire took the last end with a six, the Bears winning 21-17. Lindsey Shaw (Grange), John Harman (Wolvey), Mick Allsopp (Executive) and Tim Messenger (Wolvey) were one up after six ends and also with six ends to play. The hosts dominated the final ends to inflict a 20-15 loss on Messenger and co.