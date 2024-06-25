Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A busy week for the Bears saw their poor start in county friendlies continue, the president lose against his club and the senior squad falling at the final hurdle before progressing to the nationals in the Balcomb Trophy.

Warwickshire took the long trip to Ilminster BC to take part in the regional finals of the Balcomb Trophy, representing the Bears were Keith Avery (Nuneaton), Tom Millership (Whitnash), Craig Carter (Rugby) & Andy Walters (Welford) and Mark Smith, Luke Horne (both Avenue Leamington), Mark Ireland (Avenue Coventry) and Adam Smith (Avenue Leamington).

Their opponents in the semi final were local rivals Worcestershire, the Smith rink started well six up after six ends, Walters and co however could only pick up one shot, trailing by five.

Walters kicked on over the next four ends, wiping out the deficit and moving four shots clear while Smith’s rink exchanged shots with their opponents, still holding a six shot advantage. With six ends to go Smith held a five shot advantage and a strong display by Walters took him eight clear,

Carter, Avery and Millership congratulate Walters on taking the shot

Worcestershire started a late fight back, heading into the final end Walters lead had dropped to six but Smith was now two shots down, the overall advantage four to the Bears.

With his penultimate wood Adam Smith changed the head to give him a two shot advantage, his opponent had one wood left and on the other rink Walters was three shots down with just his wood to go.

He delayed bowling his wood as Smith’s opponent played his last wood but failed to make to change the head, both rinks shook hands, Smith drawing 18-18 and Walters winning 22-19, a combined 40-37 sending the Bears through to the final.

If the Worcestershire fight back was nerve wracking the other semi final was even more so, Dorset and Cornwall all square with one wood left, it was Dorset that went through to face the Bears for a spot at the Nationals.

The Smith quartet again hit the ground running, eleven shots up after six ends, the Walters’ rink however made another poor start, seven down after five ends. With ten ends gone Smith and co were thirteen up but Walters was nine down, Dorset stunned the Smith rink by taking eleven unanswered shots to cut the deficit to two, at the same time Walters was now eight down.

With both rinks on nineteen ends Walters was nine adrift, Smith four up, Walters and co picked up a single but Smith’s rink dropped a double, the overall deficit now six.

A good finish saw Andrew Walters take a three to lose 17-22, unfortunately that was cancelled out by Smith and co dropping a three to lose 21-22, overall score 38-44. The dream of a return to Leamington for another shot at the Balcomb Trophy over for this season.

* Warwickshire welcomed neighbours Worcestershire to Welford upon Avon BC for the latest inter county friendly. Unfortunately the Bears poor run in friendlies continued as the visitors won 98-85.

Past President Graham O’Donohue, Martin Sandwell (Bilton), Past President Don Darby and Bruce Truman (Rugby Railway) made a slow start, trailing by five after six ends but reduced the deficit to two at the midway point.

A seven end scoring spree starting with a four took Truman and co ten clear with two ends left, Worcestershire won both ends, final score 17-11. Steve Martin (Grange), Bill O’Gara (Wolvey), Ray Dawson (Rugby) and Past President Geoff Moran were six down after six ends but turned things around to lead by three after ten ends.

A five helped Moran and co move five up with three ends left, a single and four for Worcestershire meant that this went into the final end all square, the Bears came out on top taking four to win 20-16.

Mike Tansey (Three Spires), Lee Ingleston (Rugby Railway), County Secretary Michael Jackson and Tim Messenger (Wolvey) went from three up after nine ends to three down with three ends to play.

A double cut the deficit to one but the visitors added a single to lead by two going into the final end. A strong finish saw Messenger’s rink take a three to win 13-12. Past President Peter Vale Humphreys, Martin Clark (Rowheath), Wilf Pinfold (Nuneaton) and Assistant Secretary Bob Allcock were all square after eight ends but moved to six up after fourteen ends.

Worcestershire cleared the deficit and move a shot up heading into the last end. Allcock and co won the final end but could only take a single to draw 12-12.

County President Aubrey Brookhouse, Brian Lythall (Welford), John Furness (Rugby Railway) and David Blackmore (Stratford) recovered from a poor start to trail by a shot after ten ends.

Worcestershire opened the deficit up to six with three ends to play but a five on the next end brought the Bears back into the game. Worcestershire had the last laugh as a four and treble helped them win 22-14. Phil Brook (Stratford), Mick Allsopp (Executive), Ken Orton (Avenue Coventry) and Ian Kendall (Rugby) started well to lead by six after six ends.

An eight ends spell which included a five and four saw Worcestershire clear the deficit and race twelve shots clear. Kendall’s rink took a single but the visitors finished with a brace of doubles and single to win 25-9.

* One of the games the County President looks forward to is the game against his club, a chance to thank them for their support. For President Aubrey Brookhouse that meant taking on Welford upon Avon BC, Welford forgot that they were meant to let the President win as they beat him 101-93 during an enjoyable afternoon.

Past President Peter Vale Humphreys, Sid Solanki (Lillington) and David Blackmore (Stratford) had to play as a triple due to one of the team not turning up but didn’t let the lack of a player stop them picking up a couple of fives on their way to a tenth end twenty shot lead.

The hosts had the better of the remaining eight ends but all they could do was put a dent in the deficit, final score 28-12 to Blackmore and co. Mike Davies (Lillington), Martin Lithgo (Stratford), Fred Sawyer (Home Guard) and John Henfrey (Lillington) also made an excellent start limiting their opponents to just two shots while scoring sixteen of their own.

The last eight ends saw Welford chip away at the deficit, in the end they stopped Henfrey’s rink from scoring but could only level the scores, 16-16.

Rick Hayes (Avenue Leamington), Match Secretary Mike Hall, Paul Smith (Royal Leamington Spa) and Past President Nigel Hewitson turned a slender halfway two shot lead into six shots with six ends to go.

A five for the host club on the sixteenth end helped them move ahead, Hewitson and co losing 13-16. David Burrows (Wellesbourne), John Hurst (Matrix), Barry Connolly and John Hughes (both Avenue Leamington) started well but were four ahead after eleven ends. With three ends to play Hughes’ rink had cut the deficit to one but a good finish saw Welford win 17-13.

County President Aubrey Brookhouse, Mick Sharpe (Rugby Railway), Bernard Kendry (Bidford) and Bruce Truman (Rugby Railway) took a treble to level the scores on the tenth end.