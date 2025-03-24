Balsall and Berkswell celebrate cup glory

The game was scrappy to start, but a special moment broke the deadlock when Tushar Gill smashed home after six minutes.

The nerves settled, and although second best in possession, when the squirrels did get hold of the ball the quality did shine through. It was one swift counter attack that led to another goal with Ruben Oliveira scoring a penalty he had won.

Southam fought back. A throw in down the right, the striker got his shot off and Sam Holmes did well to save as the ball bounced up just before him, but he could only watch as the loose ball bounced out to a southam player who smashed it into the roof of the net. It was no less than they deserved having dominated possession.

Charlie Stevens fed a delicate pass forward to set Jonny Ley through in their box. The Southam keeper came out to cut off the pass but Ley was cleaned out by the keeper and another spot kick was up for grabs. After treatment both players faced each other again, this time with a twelve yard gap. Ley calmly stroked the ball home.

Just before the break and Goodwin entered the fray and promptly used his pace in behind the defence ultimately resulting in an assist for Rubens second.

The Second half resumed, Balsall continued to concede needless set pieces, but defend with ease. Southam pressed but could not break through. A foray down the wing and this time the cross was perfectly met and the Southam striker saw his header nestle sweetly into the net with the keeper stranded.

Twenty minutes to go and Southam still had a two goal deficit to make up. They pushed hard and the massed crowd of Southam supporters gave their all, urging the lads on. Chances came and went but The Squirrells held on. Two goal line clearances in one move saw United close but it wouldn't cross the line.

The game was put to bed when Oliveira turned one defender and cut inside another to slot the ball into the bottom corner for his hat-trick.

The Trophy was presented by Mike Sherriff who sponsors the Division 5 Cup and the celebrations began.

Grateful thanks to Flo and all the team at Kineton Sports and Social club for the use of the facilities.

We continue with Cup matches and the first one is the Division 1 match between Cubbington Albion and Long Itchington. This was a play off match to progress into the semi-final stage.

Cubbington Albion 4 Long Itchington 2

Two early goals from Alex Witchell and Harry Taylor set Albion on their way. A third from Billy Gatfield before half time added to the pressure. The Long Men were not done though and two goals brought them right back into it before the break. The second half remained tight and despite the pressure Albion held firm and with fifteen minutes to go Jordan White popped up to add a fourth Albion goal and it was all over.

Albion progress into the Semi – Final knockout stages of the competition, where they will face Leam Hib’s Reserves.

We move on to the George Dutton Cup Semi-Final

Wellesbourne Wanderers 1Hawkes Mill Sports 2

Another close battle here as the Wellesbourne youngsters pushed Hawkes Mill all the way. It remained goalless at half time with neither team getting a grip on the game. The second half went to form and Hawkes Mill scored twice through Ryan Price and Owen Wassall. With only two minutes to go Jak Walton pulled one back for Wanderers but it was too late and Hawkes Mill held on to progress into the George Dutton Cup Final, where they will face Khalsa at Stockton FC on Thursday 8th May.

We now move to the Andy Campbell Cup and the tie between Stockton and Chadwick End.

Stockton 3 Chadwick End 0

Stockton were comfortable here against a below par Chadwick who failed to get going. Josh Tolley opened the scoring for Stockton just before the half hour mark. Joe Squirrell added a second just before the break. Squirrell got his second just past the hour mark and it was all over.

We move on to League action and we start with Division 2

Napton 0 Bishops Itchington 6

All one way here as Bishops were three up by half time. Ed Kostiuk, Adam Miles and Matthew Hughes bagged the goals. The second half was a repeat performance as Craig Watkin, Kyle Watkin also scored and Hughes grabbed his second. Bishops start to move up the table and use up their games in hand.

On to Division 3

Dynamo Leamington 1 Cubbington FC 4

Cubbington bounce back following last weeks defeat. Charlie Faulkner with the Cubbington opener after twenty five minutes. George Wilkinson added a second on the half hour. Ash Rowley then pounced for Dynamo to pull one back just before half time. Faulkner then bagged his second just before the hour and Luke Swinnerton added the fourth just past the hour mark. Cubbington still sit at the Top of the Table with games in hand.

Massey Ferguson 1 Kenilworth Royal Oak 2

Connor King with the tractor boys’ goal, but Royal Oak took the match with a brace. George Billington and Rhys Palmer on target for the Oak to give them three points in their chase at the Top of the Table for Silverware.

We move on to Division 4

Pig and Fiddle 0 AFC Snitterfield 7 (seven)

One way traffic here as Snitterfield secure the Division 4 Title with a game in hand. The goals were shared around. Sam Jalowiecki, Reese Sangha, Talib Bellamy, Cameron Anderson, Isaac Harvey and Neil Wilson getting in on the act. Dino De Angelis came on as a second half sub and promptly scored within three minutes! The League and Cup double secured, is there more to come!

We finish off as usual with Division 5

Kenilworth Town 1 Kineton Sports and Social Club 3

Town took the lead here through Owain Morgan after fifteen minutes. They kept Kineton at arms length until the second half. Rob Herdman made it all square ten minutes after the re-start. Liam Naven-Jones then gave Kineton the advantage ten minutes later and Jayden Herdman capped it all off with a third with ten minutes to go. On the brink of winning the Title Kineton hold the cards but it might still go down to the last game of the season if Kenilworth can hold on.

Warwick United 5 Midland Rovers 1

Against form here as Warwick United dominated. T-Jay Lilley with the consolation for Rovers but United had the points. Dean Pugh after seventeen minutes started the ball rolling. Luke and Jamie Johnson-Rawlings both added. Javon Lupidon scored just before the hour mark and Ben Law wrapped it up with four minutes left on the clock.

