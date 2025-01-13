Bats beaten in Division 1 of Leamington Table Tennis League

Susie Swan (Free Church E) and Tudor Draghici (Free Church G) both took hat-tricks.

In Division 1 second placed WCC Bats were brought down to earth when they suffered a narrow defeat, 4-6, to Rugby B.

The author of their plight was Adrian Pilgrim who took his customary hat-trick and steered Tomas Jacko to the doubles. Jacko and Sarah James added singles. Simon Griew and MartynTodd both won braces for Council and it could have been worse for them as Todd beat Jacko 16-14 in the 5th and Griew beat the same player 12-10 in the 5th. As a result, Council still have a comfortable cushion over the chasing pack. Leaders Lillington Free Church A marched on relentlessly overcoming St Georges A 9-1.

Lee Dorning and Sam Weaving were unbeaten and James Berry won twice as well as helping Dorning to the doubles. Mark Rose bagged the consolation. Free Church C defeated Oxhill 8-2 to bolster the newly promoted side’s chances of maintaining their status. Harry Purewal posted 3, Chris Blowey 2 and Owain Jones 2, both losing to Dave Ramsey. Jones and Purewal pocketed the doubles. St Georges B swept aside Free Church B 7-3. Mark Jackson took a maximum, Damon Fenton’s two included an 11-8 in the 5th verdict over Daniel Stone and Earl Sweeney won one. Fenton and Jackson held the doubles. Tom Brocklehurst, Stone and Monika Tomaszek all recorded singles in reply.

Rugby A edged Colebridge A, who are 11th, 6-4. Ryan Lines and Matt Outhwaite divided the victors’ points with Riz Akbar, Michael Browne and Omar Khan all winning once in response. Akbar and Browne took the doubles 3-1.

Division 2 leaders WCC A were a player light on their visit to Eathorpe B but claimed all 7 matches that were contested through Niall Herbert and Chris Maiden. In a possible relegation battle Free Church E nudged Rugby C to defeat, 6-4. Susie Swan won her first ever maximum at this level, Radu Draghici added two and Morgan Page one. Pablo Caldas (2) Jo Outhwaite (1) and the doubles kept it close. Second placed Eathorpe A drew with WCC Bears.

Pete Titmas starred for the villagers, winning his three, and Walter Warburton won two. Chris Hughes (2), Paul Calloway (1), John Price (1) and a 12-10 in the 5th doubles success for Calloway and Price ensured parity. Flavels edged Free Church D 6-4 thanks to a triple from Shivam Kapur and a brace from Trevor Bradley, the duo also taking the doubles. Stefan Birca (2), Dan Shaw (1) and Anthony Smith (1) made for a close finish. Colebridge B hammered Rugby D 8-2. Dean Hicks and Andrew Rowland were responsible for 7 of the points with John Swinburne notching one.

Bernard Burke and Katsuko Nagata, both making a rare appearance at this level, shared Rugby’s points. Sixth placed Whitnash drew with WCC Coots who are 7th. Richard Smith won his three for Whitnash, getting home 11-9 in the 5th against Cliff Jackson. Dennis Woodhead supplied the other two points. Coots bounced back through Jackson (2), Arun Jogi (1) and Steve Proctor (1). Jackson and Jogi secured the doubles 3-1.

Division 3 leaders Free Church F grabbed an 8-2 success at struggling WCC Dinos. Jay Virdi won his three and the doubles with Mark Singleton who won twice. Nick Newman also won two, both losing to Colin Astbury. Free Church G jumped into the top half of the table with a convincing 8-2 win over Moreton Morrell. Tudor Draghici achieved his first ever hat-trick at this level and Chris Bosworth and Bethan Jones each won two, losing to Lloyd Pettiford, Jones by the margin of 10-12 in the 5th.

Nomads Dragons also soared up the table to 4th with a comprehensive 9-1 victory over Eathorpe C. Jon Waters and Jill Weaving were unbeaten and Catherine McAuley won two, losing to Mark Popham in 5. Free Church H enjoyed their third win of the season when visiting Ashorne B. Jim Goodwin took 3 points for the hosts but Lillington claimed the other 7 through Phil Booth, Marc Briscoe and David Wedgbury who all won twice. Briscoe and Wedgbury won the doubles 11-9 in the 5th.