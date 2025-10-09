Bears sign Stonehouse on loan for new season

Image: Alexa Stonehouse

Bears Women have announced the loan signing of 20-year-old fast bowler Alexa Stonehouse from Surrey Women, ahead of the 2026 season.

Bears made the signing following Stonehouse’s strong all-round season, in which she was a key part of the Surrey side which triumphed in the inaugural Women’s T20 Vitality Blast. She also played in the recent Women's One-Day Cup, taking eight wickets in five matches. Surrey fell just short of the title, reaching the semi-finals, where they were eventually beaten by Hampshire.

In this year’s Hundred competition, Stonehouse also featured for Trent Rockets Women, narrowly missing out on the Eliminator and overall finishing fourth in the pool stage. In her five matches for Trent Rockets, she took three wickets, removing batters from Birmingham Phoenix, Welsh Fire, and the Oval Invincibles.

Stonehouse will form part of a Bears Women squad competing for trophies across the Vitality Blast and Metro Bank One Day Cup in 2026, as well as the newly formed Vitality T20 County Cup, which made its debut season this year.

Laura MacLeod, Head of Performance at Bears Women said: “Alexa's performances this season have been outstanding across the short-form and one day formats, so to have her sign with us for the new season is incredibly exciting for Bears Women.

“Her pace, consistency and variety of bowling have really troubled opponents of the highest order all season; it's been a pleasure to watch her continually perform to these exceptional standards.

“Signing with us at the end of 2025 will give Alexa a strong base to develop alongside our outstanding coaching team, and form part of a side to challenge for major honours on all fronts in 2026.”