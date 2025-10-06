Betano signs yard partnership with Warwickshire trainer Olly Murphy ahead of 25/26 National Hunt season

Warwickshire trainer Olly Murphy has signed up with Betano for the new UK jumps racing season

Betano, Kaizen Gaming’s leading online sports betting and gaming brand, is proud to announce its first foray into horse racing sponsorship thanks to a new partnership with trainer Olly Murphy ahead of the start of the new British Jumps season later this month.

The yard partnership will see Betano back Murphy’s challenge for the 25/26 British Jumps Trainers’ Championship from his Warren Chase Stables in Straford-Upon-Avon, via a series of innovative branding and marketing campaigns. These include the Betano logo adorning Murphy’s stables, bespoke Betano branded apparel for Murphy and his staff to be worn in training and on racedays plus a regular blog from the trainer providing bettors with his unique insight ahead of the big racedays and major festivals throughout the season.

The agreement with Murphy extends Betano’s backing of some of the biggest names and teams in sport. The brand is the principal partner of Premier League team Aston Villa as well as having an ambassador agreement with leading broadcaster and Aston Villa TV host, Kate Tracey. Murphy joins an elite roster of Betano sports sponsorships globally that includes agreements with the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League, Brazilian side Flamengo, Sporting CP of Portugal and the iconic River Plate in Argentina.

Olly Murphy added: “I am chuffed to bits to have teamed up with Betano - first of all they are front of shirt sponsors of Aston Villa, who I am a massive fan of! Betano are a well-known worldwide brand and hopefully they will rise up the National Hunt ranks like we are at Warren Chase Stables too.”