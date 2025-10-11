BFC United repeat last season's start in skittles league

New season for Leamington Cricket Club Skittles League gets underway

Two weeks into the new skittles season and the usual suspects are all lurking in the top half of the table. BFC United got off to a storming start last season and have repeated the feat this season.

They lead the way mainly thanks to their 215-185 (18-2) week one win over Skittled Pink, who are presently propping up the table, with only three points from their first two games.

BFC then added a 214-187 (16-4) win over Bad Eggs in week two, to put themselves on top with 34 points. Stand out scores for BFC were 43 for Tommy Elliot in week one, and 45 for James Vaughan in week 2. Last year’s runners up, Demons, also on 34 points, are in second spot, having picked up 17 points from each of their first two matches.

They beat newcomers, Roll With It, 192-174 (17-3) in week one, and Bad Eggs 217-189 (17-3) in week 2, Phil Fletcher top scoring with 44. All Sorts sit third, just one point behind the top two, thanks to a 205-168 (19-1) win over Skittled Pink, followed by a 197-185 (14-6) win over Jocky’s Jokers.

The only other team with two out of two wins is Zimmers, one of last year’s main contenders. Week one saw them beat Pacemakers 210-189 (14-6), with David Lord top scoring on 44, and then in week 2 (in a vital and high scoring match) they beat last year’s champions, Grovers Rovers, 219-217 (14-6) with Steve Pendleton top score for Zimmers on 46, and Joe Somra top for Grovers on 49, which included an unbelievable single ball 9.

Despite that defeat for Grovers Rovers it was still enough to put them fifth, thanks to having previously beaten Jocky’s Jokers 214-178 (17-3) with Tom Randle top scoring on 45.Four of the top five teams are averaging well over 200, with the exception being All Sorts, who are averaging 196.

Nutters are sixth having secured a 188-181 (14-6) victory over Groovies in week one but losing out to Pacemakers in week two, in a tight contest. Pacemakers clinched the win 185-178 (11-9) thanks mainly to John Pritchards very handy 40, which puts them in seventh.

Newcomers, Roll With It, were the only other team to earn a victory in the first two weeks, as they narrowly defeated Groovies 184-180 (13-7), which puts them eighth. Sandie Hepburn top scored for Groovies with 43.