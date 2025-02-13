Big win for Demons as they close gap on the leaders

Leamington Cricket Club Skittles Alley

Demons picked up maximum points this week in the Blythe Liggins Skittles League, closing the gap by eleven points to league leaders Grovers Rovers, thanks to a 221-186 (20-0) win over bottom team Nutters.

Top scorers for Demons were Dave Turner and Phil Fletcher each with 42 pins. Grovers stay top but could only manage a narrow 196-193 (11-9) win over All Sorts, who stay seventh.

Third and fourth teams, Zimmers and BFC United, are placed well, and rather ominously, with a game in hand on each of the top two. However, they had to play one another this week, with Zimmers coming out on top with a 207-192 (14-6) win over a rather out of form BFC United.

Jocky’s Jokers beat Bad Eggs, 190-158 (13-7) and change places with them, moving up to fifth, while Bad Eggs slip to sixth. Meanwhile Skittled Pink were really on top form this week, with their first 200+ score, as they beat Groovies 211-167 (17-3) to move within a point of Pacemakers, whom they play next week.