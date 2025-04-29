Bishops Itchington beat Hawkes Mill to claim the cup

Referee Brian Darby, Assisatnt Referees Alfie King and Mike Bingham with team captains Tom Hall and Andy Yeates before the Cancer Cup Final.

The Cancer Cup Final saw Bishops Itchington defeat Hawkes Mill 4-0.

It was a thrilling game here that had everything you need in a Cup Final. End to end action, great saves, unbelievable misses and some good goals. Early chances at both ends where Attwood made a fine save coming out to smother the Bishops striker through on goal.

Then the Bishops keeper could only watch as a Hawkes Mill striker seemed destined to score with a close range header but his effort slammed back off the post. The Hawkes started brighter with more of the ball and creating some half chances.

Bishops grew into the game, and started creating chances of their own. Kostiuk, Miles and Dixon all forcing the Hawkes keeper into action. The deadlock was broken when Harry Stowe kept his composure from an Andy Yeates knock down, he dodged left and right leaving the defenders flat footed, firing past the keeper from 12 yards.

After half time, Hawkes Mill again started brightly, but Bishops weathered the storm and made it 2-0 when Kostiuk neatly slotted home from close range.

Bishops were on top and piled the pressure on. Although they missed some excellent chances to make it three, Kostiuk made amends for hitting the post, firing low across the keeper to extend the lead before Matty Hughes made it four after hitting the bar shortly beforehand.

A good game played in a good competitive way, was watched by decent crowd bringing over £400, which goes towards Cancer Research UK. The league is hoping to raise over £2,000 this season through this competition, which is a marvellous effort from all those involved.

The Trophy was presented by League President David Finch.

We move on to League action and we start with two mid-week fixtures from Division 2.

Wellesbourne Wanderers 0Leamington Hibs 3

Hib’s have sealed the Divisional Title and this win over Wanderers might let Bishops in for the Runners Up spot. Conor Smith with the first after fourteen minutes. Connell Farrell then added a second just before the break. Josh Tiff rounded it off with eight minutes to go.

Kenilworth Wardens 1Bishops Itchington 5

Wardens grabbed a consolation on the hour mark through Luke Parsons, but a flurry of goals in a nineteen minute spell saw Bishop’s home. Craig Watkin and Johnny Adair with a brace apiece. Harry Stowe wrapped it up with ten minutes to go. Bishops have games in hand and can take the Runners Up spot.

So we now move on to the rest of the matches played today (Sunday 27th April) and we start as usual with Division 1.

Khalsa3 Cubbington Albion 1

Khalsa move up into second spot in the Table. Harry Hartin put Albion ahead after nineteen minutes. Isaiah Balu made it all square just past the half hour mark. Ajmeir Sahota then struck just before the break to give Khalsa the advantage. Mackenzie Patchett-Smyth the made it all square again with twenty minutes to go. Khalsa weren’t done and Balu popped up for his second in the last minute to take the points for Khalsa.

On to Division 2

Leam Hibs3 Heathcote Athletic 2

Two goals inside the first twenty minutes saw Hib’s on their way. Connoll Farrell and Conor Smith with the goals. Chris Seaman replied just before the hour mark, but Josh Tiff added a third for Hib’s with four minutes left, to complete the scoring. Hib’s are Champions and cannot be caught, but the battle for Runners up spot still remains.

Wellesbourne Wanderers 2Kenilworth Wardens 1

Wanderers still cling to Runners Up spot, but Bishops are closing the gap. A Joel Giblin second half brace was enough here.

We continue with Division 3

Bowling Green 2Kenilworth Royal Oak 2

Still plenty to play for in Division 3 and this doesn’t help the cause for either side, who can still be in with a shout for silverware. Royal Oak have Harry Green to thank for an equaliser two minutes into stoppage time. William Harte got their first after eleven minutes.

Ettington Rovers 1Cubbington FC 4

Fastest goal of the day from Charlie Faulkner after only two minutes, set Cubbington on their way. Luke Swinnerton added a second fifteen minutes later, and Faulkner got his second just before the break. Jordan Pearce with the Ettington consolation just before the hour mark. Chris Rogers added the fourth with twenty minutes to go. Cubbington have the League in their grasp.

Massey Ferguson Sports and Social Club 4Dynamo Leamington 0

The Tractor boys are very much in the hunt still and made short work of Dynamo here. Connor King, Jack King, Adam Buzzard and Jonny Karski-Lee Getting the goals.

We move on to Division 4

Hampton Magna 5Minds Matter 0

Magna move into second spot in the Table and gave themselves a real chance of Runners up spot here. A brace from Aaron Dickens, and singles from Jordan Bedford, Matty Goodwin and Jacob Dickens.

Real Barston 3Stockton 1

Stockton lose ground in the battle for Runners Up spot with this defeat. Callum Shepherd and Darius Potten-Ravenshad with the Barston goals.

Division 5

Stockton Res 2Kineton Sports and Social Club 5

Charlie Mills and Owen May with the Stockton goals. A brace for Rob Herdman and Tristan Birch, with the fifth from Liam Naven-Jones doing the damage for Kineton. The last game of the season will decide the Title destination between Kenilworth Town or Kineton. Town need to win and score lots of goals. It should be thriller!