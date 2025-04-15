Bishops Itchington celebrate after cup joy in Leamington and District Sunday Football League

The game got underway after a slight delay to kick off when a hole in the pitch was hastily filled in.

As expected this was a full on encounter with both sides giving nothing away. Funnily enough two goals arrived shortly before half time, both as a result of mistakes. The first was a collision in the Bishops defence and the ball was prodded home by Connell Farrell into an empty net.

The second was another defensive error at the other end of the pitch and this time Johnny Adair was on hand to sidefoot the ball from fifteen yards into the open goal. With a large crowd cheering on from the sideline we were in for another treat.

This time the ball broke to Ed Kostiuk, fifteen yards out, who turned on a sixpence and with a deft finish, stroked the ball past the despairing dive of the Hib’s keeper who could only get a hand to it but not keep it out. The Bishops fans went wild on the sideline.

The second half was just as fiercely contested, but the defences held firm. Chances came at both ends but the scoreline remained the same. Bishops held on and take the Cup home.

The Referee was Amanda Woolley who became the first female Referee in the Leamington and district Sunday League to referee a Cup Final. We have had female referees before, but not in the middle at a Cup Final.

The Trophy was presented by Rick Musson from Stockton Club

We move on to more Cup action and we have some semi- Finals now. The first two are from Division 1 and we go to Newbold Comyn for both.

Khalsa FC 1 Hawkes Mill Sports FC 1 - A very close affair here and the sides were locked at one apiece after ninety minutes. A goal in each half. Owen Wassall for Hawkes Mill put them ahead after only five minutes. The equaliser came with a very late penalty slotted home by Narinder Sarai, and that took the tie to penalty kicks.

Hawkes Mill held their nerve and take the tie 4 – 5 on penalty Kicks, and progress into the Division 1 Cup Final.

The second semi-final from Division 1 was also a close affair.

Leam Hib’s Reserves FC 0 Cubbington Albion FC 1 - A solitary Harry Hartin goal eight minutes from time was enough here for Cubbington Albion. Albion are now into two Cup Finals, and are still fighting for the Division 1 crown, the last few weeks of the season are going to be riveting.

Cubbington Albion are through to the Division 1 Cup final which will be against Hawkes Mill Sports on Sunday 11th May at Massey Ferguson Sports and Social Club, 3pm kick off. Entry is by programme, tickets are £3.00 (cash only) on the gate.

We move on to the Semi-final of the Cancer Supplementary Cup. Another cracker of a game and this one also went to penalty kicks.

Bowling Green FC 1 Wellesbourne Wanderers 1 - Action was in short supply in the first forty five minutes and it took an Alex Rea goal eight minutes after the break to fire things up. With time running out, it looked as though it was going to be enough, until Joseph Davison popped up, a minute into stoppage time, with a an equalise to stun the visitors. So it went to penalty Kicks.

Wellesbourne Wanderers win 6 - 7 on penalties, and go into the Cancer Supplementary Cup Final, where they will meet Hampton Magna, on Sunday 18th May at Stockton Sports and Social Club. 3pm Kick Off. Entry on the gate £3.00 cash only. The proceeds from this game go into the Cancer Cup charity.

We now have a semi-final from the Andy Campbell Cup.

Kenilworth Wardens FC 0 Long Itchington FC 5 - The Long men were not feeling generous to their Division 2 hosts in this one. Five goals without reply safely saw the Division 1 side through to the Andy Campbell Cup Final.

The Andy Campbell Cup final will take place on Thursday 15th May at Kenilworth Sporting, Gypsy Lane Kenilworth. 6.30 pm kick off. Where Long Itchington FC will face either Bishops Itchington FC or Stockton FC. Entrance is £3.00 cash on the gate.

We move on to League action now and we start with Division 2.

Heathcote Athletic FC 1 Napton FC 2 - Two second half strikes from Matthew Evans and Suroush Lisle-Pourzyaie were enough here for Napton to take the points.

On to Division 3. Massey Ferguson Sports and Social Club FC 1 Ettington Rovers FC 2

Connor King with the Tractor boys goal. Ettington with A Jordan Pearce first half strike and the winner from Robert Holdern with seven minutes left on the clock.

Next is Division 4 and we have two games. Hampton Magna FC 8 (eight) Whitnash TownFC 2

All one way traffic here and Aaron Dickens led the way, and probably a slot in the record books with a personal six goal haul. Matty Goodwin and Dan Bates added the others.

Stockton FC 3 Minds Matter 3

All square after ninety minutes. Dan Brierley, Trav Lea and Beckham Whalley with the Minds Matter goals.

We finish off with two results from Division 5.

Balsall and Berkswell FC 6 Southam United Reserves 2 - A Jonathan Ley hat-trick set the Hornets up here. Sahim Ihsan and a brace from Joe Ryan added. Owen Kennedy and Noah McNulty with the two goals for Southam.

Wellesbourne Wanderers Development FC 1 Stockton Reserves FC 1

1 . Contributed Bishops Itchington Captain Andy Yeates with daughters Freya (5) and Orlaith (1) and the Division 2 Cup Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Bishops Itchington FC Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Referee Amanda Woolley, Assistants Brian Darby and Harry Whiston, with captains Ash Kitchen and Andy Yeates. Photo: Submitted