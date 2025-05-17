Winning captain Andy Yeates accepts the Andy Campbell Trophy from referees assessor John Starkeyplaceholder image
Winning captain Andy Yeates accepts the Andy Campbell Trophy from referees assessor John Starkey

Bishops Itchington celebrate treble joy in Leamington and District Sunday Football League.

By Mark Rowlatt
Contributor
Published 17th May 2025, 10:43 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 12:39 BST
Bishops Itchington FC secured a Cup treble, with a 3-0 win over Long Itchington in the Andy Campbell Cup final.

Both teams worked hard in the opening stages, Bishops forced the Long Itch keeper into making a couple of good saves early on, with another chance cleared off the line. Long Itchington had a good spell not long after but didn’t trouble the Bishops keeper.

Ed Kostiuk opened the scoring for Bishops on the half hour mark, to settle the nerves. The scored remained that way until the break.

The Long Men started the second half with a series of corners but again with little end product.

Adam Miles made it 2-0 after a fine team move down the right flank, an accurate cross to the far post, where it was headed back across goal for Miles to finish sweetly. Joel Bennett put the icing on the cake to make it 3 with a fine touch and finish in one movement from close range.

The Trophy and players awards were presented by BCFA Referees Assessor John Starkey.

The jubilant Bishops Itchington FC team.

The jubilant Bishops Itchington FC team. Photo: Submitted

Long Itchington FC

Long Itchington FC Photo: Submitted

Andy Campbell Cup Final Referee Lorcan Thorp with assistants Ian Pursglove and Tyler Matin-Cortez

Andy Campbell Cup Final Referee Lorcan Thorp with assistants Ian Pursglove and Tyler Matin-Cortez Photo: Submitted

Long Itchington FC and Bishops Itchington FC line up before the Andy Campbell Cup Final

Long Itchington FC and Bishops Itchington FC line up before the Andy Campbell Cup Final Photo: Submitted

