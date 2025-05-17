Bishops Itchington celebrate treble joy in Leamington and District Sunday Football League.

Both teams worked hard in the opening stages, Bishops forced the Long Itch keeper into making a couple of good saves early on, with another chance cleared off the line. Long Itchington had a good spell not long after but didn’t trouble the Bishops keeper.

Ed Kostiuk opened the scoring for Bishops on the half hour mark, to settle the nerves. The scored remained that way until the break.

The Long Men started the second half with a series of corners but again with little end product.

Adam Miles made it 2-0 after a fine team move down the right flank, an accurate cross to the far post, where it was headed back across goal for Miles to finish sweetly. Joel Bennett put the icing on the cake to make it 3 with a fine touch and finish in one movement from close range.

The Trophy and players awards were presented by BCFA Referees Assessor John Starkey.

1 . Contributed The jubilant Bishops Itchington FC team. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Long Itchington FC Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Andy Campbell Cup Final Referee Lorcan Thorp with assistants Ian Pursglove and Tyler Matin-Cortez Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Long Itchington FC and Bishops Itchington FC line up before the Andy Campbell Cup Final Photo: Submitted