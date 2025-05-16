Bishops Itchington FC celebrate 100 years of football

The doors of the Greaves Club will be open for all to join in. If you ever played, reffed, managed, coached, cut the grass, walked the dog on the pitch, please come along and share your history!

The Greaves Club in Bishops Itchington will be the place to be on Saturday 12th July from 7pm.

Everyone is welcome and please bring along any momento's, photographs, old programmes, team sheets to share . The club has had another great season in the Tracey Thomas Leamington and District Sunday Football League, winning three Cup competitions. Come and join in the celebrations.

All welcome.