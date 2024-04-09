Blythe Liggins Skittles League awards night

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The presentations were made by Neil Smith, which started with the ladies’ individual awards. There were seven ladies’ trophies to award, in five different categories but only three different winners.

The award for the single match high score of 43 pins went to Jane Wigley (All Sorts) and Phung Wongprakot (Grovers Rovers).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sandie Hepburn just missed out on the highest lowest score, having skittled all season without scoring less than 30, but sadly for her, a 28 in the very last game of the season meant that, Helen Ellicott (Bad Eggs) and Phung Wongprakot (Grovers Rovers) took the trophy with a minimum score of 29.

Individual Skittles Trophy Winners

Helen Ellicott (Bad Eggs) also picked up a second trophy, this time for the best percentage points return (84.6%) having lost only two matches throughout the entire season.

The last two trophies went to Phung Wongprakot (Grovers Rovers) firstly for highest total pins (634) and then for the highest average of 35.44 pins per game. Sandie Hepburn (RFI) was the only other lady to score over 600 pins (602) and she was also second in the averages.

The first of the men’s awards was for the season’s highest total pin score of 700 pins, which went to Jason Butler (Demons) and Phil Fletcher (Demons). Neil Smith was unlucky to lose out on 697pins, especially since he played one game less.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The men’s highest lowest score went Graeme Ellis and Ben Cowan, each with a worst low score of 33.

League Champions and Cup Winners- Zimmers

Rob Ainscow (Jocky’s Jokers) picked up the prize for the highest match score of 52, having been the only person to beat 50 this season.

The winner of the best percentage points score was David Turner (Bad Eggs) with a return of 90%, having won nine out of the ten he played.

The final individual trophy, for the highest average score, went to Graeme Ellis (Jocky’s Jokers) with a figure of 38.40, the only person to average over 38.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad