Bob Phelps retains the Golf Croquet Charlecote Cup
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This year’s semi and final had been delayed but the final took place this week.
Bob Phelps, who had beaten the Club Chair, Lynne Breedon in his semi, took on Elizabeth Thomson, who had beaten Nigel Pigdon in their semi.
In the first game Thomson went ahead, 4-2, before Phelps drew level at 5 – 5. At 6 - 6 the game went Golden Hoop and Phelps took the game 7 – 6.
In the second game, Thomson again took an early 4 – 1 lead. Phelps then took the next five hoops on the trot to go in front 6-4. Thompson then pulled one back to make it 6-5.
At the 12th hoop Phelps put his red ball in the hoop and with jump shots not allowed, Thomson was obliged to concede the hoop and therefore, the game and match
Phelps won the final and retained the Charlecote Cup 7 - 6, 7 – 5.
If you want to find out more about Croquet, see www.ktscc.co.uk/croquet
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.