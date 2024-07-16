Bob Phelps retains the Golf Croquet Charlecote Cup

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Charlecote cup is a Golf Croquet competition competed for over the winter months where competitors are not allowed to use jump shots.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s semi and final had been delayed but the final took place this week.

Bob Phelps, who had beaten the Club Chair, Lynne Breedon in his semi, took on Elizabeth Thomson, who had beaten Nigel Pigdon in their semi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the first game Thomson went ahead, 4-2, before Phelps drew level at 5 – 5. At 6 - 6 the game went Golden Hoop and Phelps took the game 7 – 6.

Bob Phelps lines up to run his Red with Elizabeth Thomson looking on.

In the second game, Thomson again took an early 4 – 1 lead. Phelps then took the next five hoops on the trot to go in front 6-4. Thompson then pulled one back to make it 6-5.

At the 12th hoop Phelps put his red ball in the hoop and with jump shots not allowed, Thomson was obliged to concede the hoop and therefore, the game and match

Phelps won the final and retained the Charlecote Cup 7 - 6, 7 – 5.

If you want to find out more about Croquet, see www.ktscc.co.uk/croquet