Booth signs contract extension with Warwickshire

Michael Booth

Warwickshire CCC has announced that fast bowler Michael Booth has signed a two-year contract extension.

The 24-year-old made his first-class debut for Warwickshire against Worcestershire in April last year and took his maiden first-class 5 wicket-haul against Nottinghamshire in April this year, with figures of 5/90 from 25 overs.

Booth’s 2025 season also featured a standout performance against Durham, taking 7/138 and 98 runs with the bat, including his maiden half century.

Having begun his English professional career with Warwickshire in 2023, the club’s coaching and performance staff were keen to secure Booth’s signature for the foreseeable future –continuing the club’s focus on developing and retaining young talent.

Michael Booth said: "I’m very honoured to have signed an extension with the Bears. You work so hard for that first contract, but then keeping it and making the club want to re-sign you is a big honour.

"It’s a testament to the hard work that you put in day in, day out, to keep impressing and keep showing the club that you’ve got more to offer.

"I really enjoyed my time at the Bears. I feel like with each passing season, I’ve gained more experience and hopefully improved, and I still feel like there’s a long way to go.

"I’m loving it here and enjoying working with the coaches and support staff. I’m really looking forward to the next two years, and hopefully more than that. From last season to this season, I feel like I’ve improved a lot, but there are still plenty more areas to improve, so the hard work doesn’t stop."

James Thomas, Performance Director at WCCC, said:

“Over the last year, Michael has become a vital part of our bowling attack and made valuable contributions with the bat, often in crucial moments.

“He’s got a real hunger to improve and continues to learn from the experienced players around him. Our coaching staff love working with him and have helped him develop greater consistency and variety in his bowling.

“Michael will be an important part of our squad as we look to build a team capable of challenging for trophies on all fronts in the coming years.”