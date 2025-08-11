Borough win Away

Borough Begin Step Four Era with Thrilling Away Win

Rugby edge Boldmere 3–2 in comeback classic to make history

Rugby Borough’s historic step four journey got off to the perfect start on Saturday as they claimed a hard-earned 3–2 victory away at Boldmere St Michaels.

With seven debutants in the starting line-up, Borough initially struggled to find their rhythm. Boldmere started the brighter, carving out early chances and putting the visitors under pressure. Gradually, Borough settled into the game, enjoying long spells of possession and creating opportunities of their own.

Harry Sawyer clears his lines

Their persistence was rewarded in the 41st minute when a deflected corner found the head of the onrushing Cam Collins, who looped the ball over the keeper to put Borough 1–0 up. The lead held until half-time.

The second half began in dramatic fashion. Just seven minutes after the restart, Boldmere levelled through a contentious penalty. Moments later, they turned the game on its head as Charlie Manners rose at the back post to head home a deep cross and make it 2–1.

Borough responded in determined fashion. On 59 minutes, good work down the right led to Luke Rowe firing home the equaliser. The winner came in the 81st minute, when a short corner routine saw Stone feed Grocott, who curled a superb strike into the top right corner, leaving the Boldmere keeper rooted.

Borough held firm in the closing stages to secure their first-ever three points at step four, a result that will live long in the club’s history. They now turn their attention to Wednesday night, when they host Rushden & Diamonds at Kilsby Lane (7:45pm kick-off).

Cam Collins turns away after giving Borough the lead

Scorers:

Boldmere: [Penalty 52’], Manners 52’

Rugby Borough: Collins 41’, Rowe 59’, Grocott 81’