Bourton and Frankton's cup final hopes blunted by Jet Blades

Bourton and Frankton’s hopes of a first cup final appearance for several years fell by the wayside as they produced an overall disappointing performance against visitors Jet Blades Reserves just when it wasn’t needed.

Coventry Alliance Football LeaguePeter Toogood Cup Semi-Final

Bourton and Frankton 0 Jet Blades 3

Despite having home advantage, the hosts went behind inside the opening few minutes to set the tone for the remainder of the game in which Blades looked the better side for long periods.

Bourton and Frankton FC

A second goal for the visitors midway through the first half further asserted their control and although Bourton did see an effort come off the crossbar, having only a two-goal deficit at the break may have given them a chance of recovery.

However they were caught on the break seconds before half time as Blades slotted home a third goal to effectively seal the tie.

Bourton needed a response and early in the second period but nothing was forthcoming and the longer the half went on and the more fractious their team shape became it was Blades who looked the more likely to add to their tally.

However Bourton goalkeeper Rob Stipanovic was on hand to keep out a couple of decent efforts from the visitors to prevent any further damage being inflicted as the host's exploits in this competition at least ended in something of a whimper.

Coventry and Warwickshire Youth Football LeagueUnder 15 League, C DivisionBourton and Frankton 1 Chapelfield Colts 4

Bourton and Frankton youth side fared little better on Sunday as they fell to a home defeat at the hands of recently-relegated side Chapelfield Colts.

Similar to the Saturday senior team, the home side couldn’t capitalise on the advantage of hosting succumbing to an early opener as the ball fell favourably for the visitors inside the 6 yard box.

However the hosts levelled soon after through a superbly-taken free kick by George Quick .

Level at the break, both teams came back on with it all to play for and Bourton looked the brighter of the two teams in the early exchanges. However a second goal for Chapelfield added pressure to the young Bourton shoulders who had been unable to capitalise on three great opportunities to take the lead.

Missed chances to draw level only added to the woes, before the away team secured easy third and fourth goals against a beaten youth side to wrap up the points.

In the end, the visitors walked away with a victory and score line which could genuinely have been the other way around providing some promise for the rest of the season.

Two losses and draw and a win mean it’s still all to play for and we look forward to welcoming Lillington to The Field on the 15th who will themselves be seeking a victory in what has been a difficult start to the season.

Other Result:Leamington and District Sunday LeagueTracey Thomas Challenge Cup 1st RoundLeamington Hibernians Reserves 6 Bourton and Frankton 0

Fixtures:SundayCoventry and Warwickshire Youth Football LeagueUnder 15 League, C DivisionBourton and Frankton v Lillington Juniors