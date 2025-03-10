Bowen hits season high at Warwick's Four-Legged Friend Race Day

Woodie Flash jumps the last flight on the way to giving Sean Bowen his 150th win of the season (photo by David Pratt)

Leading jockey Sean Bowen brought up his 150th winner of the season at Warwick's popular Four-Legged Friend Race Day on Sunday when taking the £18,000 JCB Tele-Handler Handicap Hurdle on odds-on favourite Woodie Flash for trainer Olly Murphy.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bowen described Woodie Flash as “a strong stayer who can be hard work” and he certainly earned his riding fee, having to keep the winner's mind on the job over the three and a quarter mile trip. The only danger at the end was course winner Kintail, but he unseated Sam Twiston-Davies at the final flight, leaving Woodie Flash in the clear to record his sixth win.

Twenty-four hours earlier, Wilmcote-based Murphy had trained Go Dante to win Sandown Park's Betfair Imperial Cup for the second year running and, going into Cheltenham Festival week, his 114 winners had amassed over £1.3m in prize money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trip was three miles and five furlongs for the feature Hazelton Mountford Insurance Brokers Volcano Handicap Chase, a race that celebrates the popular grey who won five times around the course, and it was Northern Poet, who escaped a penalty for winning at Doncaster a week ago, who proved too strong for Duke Of Deception whose run rather petered out after the final jump.

There were just three runners in the opening £15,000 Kathleen Blake Memorial Mares' Handicap Chase over two miles and the race went to odds-on favourite Lime Drop, who headed market rival Ostrava Du Berlais at the penultimate fence to comfortably land her third win over fences.

Aggagio, who has been coming down the weights, found the drier conditions and the opposition very much to his linking when leading into the home straight and seeing off all challengers in the Barbers Flooring Conditional Jockeys' Handicap hurdle. He was winning over hurdles for the fifth time, giving jockey Caoilin Quinn his 23rd winner of the season.

It was 20/1 bar two in the JCB Novices' Hurdle (Novices' Championship Hurdle Series Qualifier) and there was nothing to choose between the market leaders with Dunskay, well-beaten on his hurdles debut at Ffos Las in January, and Kempton Park winner HMS President going off the even money joint-favourites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They came into the home straight with the race seemingly between them, but 40/1 shot Sage Green, who was wearing a hood for the first time and was ridden more patiently than on his last run at Chepstow, swept past them both at the final flight to win going away.

Gentleman Jacques set a good early pace in the Albert Bartlett Triple Crown Handicap Hurdle, a qualifier for the final at the Punchestown Festival in April, but he was swallowed up turning for home as Southwell winner Almuhit went to the front to beat Noble Park by 5½ lengths and bring up the 47th winner of the season for jockey Richie McLernon.

There was another long-price winner in the closing JCB Hydrogen Open National Hunt Flat Race when Hereford scorer Destination Dubai, sent off at 20/1, followed up in the hands of conditional jockey Oscar Palmer, battling back to beat Settle Down Jill after being headed in the final furlong.