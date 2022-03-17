Boxing club celebrating Fitzpatrick's Day!

Priya Virk

The St Patrick’s Day celebrations came early for local Gudwara based boxing club Fitzpatrick’s,

First up was a big step up for the club's Priya Virk boxing in her first senior bout on her return from the covid break .

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Priya faced the challenge of Oxford University boxing club's Daisy Pollianne. With Pollianne being seven years older than Priya it was a definite step up to the seniors .

Priya Virk with her brother Jugga Virk, coach Deep Liddar and dad/coach Bubs Virk

Priya started the bout boxing beautifully behind straight shots against her shorter opponent. The second round followed a similar pattern . However the third saw the Oxford girl up her work rate making Priya work for her unanimous victory,

Coach Deep Liddar was full of praise for both girls. He said: "The skill set on both girls was excellent today , this was well matched bout , and a fair decision .“

Then came the phone call to say aspiring coach Gage Singh had passed his England Boxing Level 1 coaching course .

This sets the week up nicely with club debutante Micheal Mctigue having his first bout at the club at the world famous York Hall, Bethnal Green on Wednesday,