Boxing round-up - Danny Quartermaine, Matty Harris and Fitzpatricks

Danny Quartermaine on his way to victory against Dean Jones (Photo by Morgan Harlow/ Getty Images)

Professional boxer Danny Quartermaine rolls into the new year with a 100 per cent record, making it four wins out of four live on Channel 5 on Saturday night.

The Cleary’s prodigy got a taste of big-time boxing when he fought well in front of the television cameras with only ten days notice.

With great support that had travelled to the Skydome in Coventry, the Cubbington fighter looked the part.

Danny Quartermaine made it four pro fight wins out of four (Photo by Morgan Harlow Getty Images)

“The game Dean Jones gave it a go but struggled with the relentless body shots and Jones was heard on camera saying ‘I can’t take these much longer’,” said coach Edwin Cleary.

Quartermaine, who hasn’t dropped a round in his professional career, is gaining experience and was complimented afterwards by former world champion Ricky Hatton on his body shots and he even gave him a few tips on how he landed his.

“Danny will now have a rest over Christmas but will keep working and should be back out in February when he starts to chase down titles,” said Cleary.

“Fingers crossed Danny gets a chance to box back in Coventry at the Skydome, where we would look to make it his fortress and home.”

Danny Quartermaine (right) with Ricky Hatton

“He would like to thank everyone for the support.

“With only 10 days notice 150 supporters came from Leamington which is a fantastic turnout for short notice. Afterwards a Channel 5 producer mentioned how noisy they were and what a great atmosphere they brought.”

MATTY HARRIS

Leamington heavyweight Matty Harris will make his professional debut at the iconic York Hall in Bethnal Green, London on Thursday (November 25).

Heavyweights Derek Chisora, who is ranked 4th in UK and Matty Harris. Matty has sparred with many of the top heavyweights in the country.

York Hall has hosted most of Britain’s best over the years, Lennox Lewis, Frank Bruno, Prince Naseem Hamed and Ricky Hatton to name a few.

“Finally, I’m getting my debut it’s been a very long process to get to this point, there are no words to express how excited I am for my pro debut and to have it at York Hall has topped it off,” said Harris, who swapped his job in a supermarket for life in the ring when he signed with Wasserman Boxing earlier this year.

The Cleary’s amateur had attracted attention sparring with top heavyweights during lockdown.

In recent months Matty has sparred eight of the UK’s top 20 and five of the top 10 in the rankings.

Fitzpatricks boxers Nick Leahy and Sean Leahy both won their fights at the weekend

FITZPATRICKS

There was a hat-trick of wins in the England Boxing Senior Championships in a very busy weekend for the Leamington Gudwara based Fitzpatricks Boxing Club.

First up on the Saturday night in Willenhall, Coventry in a club show was Rowan Gangar, boxing in his first local derby against Guntons Community Boxing’s Reece Williams, with the Fitzpatricks boxer coming away with a unanimous win.

Then on the Sunday morning it was a trip north for the team with boxing brothers Sean and Nick Leahy opening their accounts in the National Championships with two more unanimous wins, completing a hat-trick for the club.