Boxing round-up - Lewis Williams reaches world championship quarter-finals in Serbia

Lewis Williams (back left) with the England squad for the world championships

Cleary’s boxer Lewis Williams impressed in Serbia to reach the quarter-finals of the AIBA World Championships.

And although the 22-year-old wanted gold, his coach Edwin Cleary believes he has a fantastic future in prospect and will be the one to watch over the next three years, starting with the Commonwealth Games in the summer.

“Right now, knowing Lewis as well as I do, it won’t feel like it but he really has done extremely well,” said Cleary.

Danny Quartermaine fighting last month

“He’s gone in at top in his first senior championship and boxed his way to the quarter-finals beating some of the world’s best.

“There were great performances from him – his jab was insane – and a couple of tough it out bouts which are all boxes ticked going forward.

“There’s a few things to work on but there always is and I’m sure GB will work their magic.

“The world amateur championships is harder than the Olympics, England has only ever won one gold medal, but the experience he’s gained will put him in a great position going forward. If he didn’t have belief he will now.

Aman Kumar with Cleary's coaches Chris Adams and Roy Thornton

“Get behind this young man, he’s putting Leamington Spa on the map.

Williams, a 6ft 6in heavyweight, beat Azerbaijan’s Rauf Rahimov in a unanimous points victory to seal his place in the last 32 in Belgrade.

On Friday he got the better of Albania’s Indrit Laci with another unanimous points decision to reach the last 16.

Then victory in a tightly contested battle against Ukraine’s Robert Marton on Sunday earned him a place in the 92kg quarter-finals.

But Uzbekistan’s Madiyar Saidrakhimov took the bout on a unanimous decision, denying Williams a place on the podium.

Another Cleary’s boxer Danny Quartermaine is gearing up for his fourth professional fight on a bill at Coventry’s Skydome Arena due to be televised on Channel 5 next Saturday (November 13).

“He only boxed two weeks ago and was sat on a beach in Turkey after a well earned rest, but Danny jumped at the chance,” said Cleary.

“It won’t be a perfect preparation but the chance to impress in front of the cameras is a chance he had to take.

“Danny also said it’s on our doorstep so supporters won’t have to travel. He always been a active boxer with 90 fights as an amateur. Danny’s on a mission to fight for titles and bring big time boxing back to Leamington.”

Aman Kumar was disappointed on Saturday dropping a split decision against him in a very close contest against Jimmy Doherty of Newham ABC, who went on to take the Under 54kg title at the England Boxing National Junior Championships 2021 in Hereford.

“The first two rounds were very close with us believing Aman won the first, but the last round we thought Aman won which should have given him the win, but it was close,” said Cleary.

“Aman is a special talent. He had to box and beat some of the best junior boxers in the country to get to the finals.

“He’s been noticed and coaches are talking about him. He’s way ahead of anyone we’ve had at Cleary’s.

“It’s not how you start this game it’s how you finish. I can see a very big future for Aman Kumar - I’ve seen nothing like him.”