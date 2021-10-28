Boxing round-up - Lewis Williams wins his opening world championship bout in Serbia

Lewis Williams (back left) with his GB Boxing team mates ahead of their trip to Belgrade last week

Leamington’s Lewis Williams delivered an impressive performance to seal England’s first win at the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships in Serbia, on a day of mixed fortunes - with his teammates Kiaran MacDonald and Lewis Richardson suffered defeat.

The 6ft 6in Cleary’s Gym boxer took on Azerbaijan’s Rauf Rahimov in GB Boxing’s third bout of the day in Belgrade and comfortably eased to a unanimous points victory to seal his place in the last 32 of the heavyweight division.

Williams, 22, will now face Albania’s Indrit Laci tomorrow (Friday).

Danny Quartermaine has Dean Evans on the ropes in his third pro victory

In a great week for local boxing, professional Danny Quartermaine made it three wins out of three on Saturday night at Aston Villa.

Danny dominated all six rounds against a game and rugged Dean Evans two weights above Danny. The victory showed his class and ability to take his boxing to the next level.

And Evans praised his opponent:“In 40 fights I’ve fought no one like you you were here there and everywhere, too fast and you can punch.

“I’m glad you weren’t my weight, you’re the hardest fight I’ve had.”

Danny Quartermaine in his fight with Dean Evans

The Cubbington boxer was a successful amateur with Cleary’s before turning professional early last from back page

year and coach Edwin Cleary was again impressed by his protigy’s performance.

“Danny did six rounds on Saturday like he was doing them for years,” he said.

“He was comfortable in the corner and loves the longer rounds.

“I’m sure it won’t be long before he’s fighting for titles. The professional game suits Danny’s style and ability and I for one can’t wait to see him boxing for titles.”

Saturday also saw the return to the ring of Fitzpatrick’s Boxing Club’s Sean Leahy and Rowan Ganger. And it was well worth the wait with both boxers coming away with unanimous decisions against Nechells Green boxers .

The bouts in Nuneaton where a great show of diverse styles, with Leahy choosing to box at close quarters against the very tall and rangy Kasif Khan and Ganger using his movement and footwork to box Mohamed Khwaja.