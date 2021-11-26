Cleary's Boxing show is a night to remember for local boxers

Cleary’s heavyweight Joe Bourne (centre) with coaches Johnny Biddle, and Tom Kelly at Saturday evening’s home show

Cleary’s Boxing Gym’s first show back after lockdown was a night to remember for Leamington and Warwick boxing, with 14 contests, eight debuts, a full house, some great bouts and a fantastic atmosphere at Trident College.

“It was great to see local boxing coming together for a great night,” said Edwin Cleary.

“The show was dominated with boxers taking first their steps into the ring. The boxing was top class with everyone putting in great displays in front of the home crowd.

Cleary’s Serena Mali, with coaches Jordan Kendell, Roy Thorton, Johnny Biddle and Edwin Cleary

“Every boxer remembers their first bout and with the vast majority making their debuts or first fight in two years because of lockdown Saturday night will live long in the memories.”

Rio Newey of Warwick ABC and Jugveer Singh Virk (Leamington Community ABC) were both out on their first competitive bout. Both boys did did exceptionally well, but the decisions went against them.

Among the Cleary’s boxers was Serena Mali, fresh from her National Championship. What looked a promising bout was quickly stopped in the first few seconds as Serena came out with intent, throwing several stiff jabs with a right hand.

Max McCracken’s bout saw a great battle between the two boys with Max edging the rounds to win.

Reni Bulyka dominated his bout from start to finish. Reni had to work to get past his taller opponent’s jab but won on a unanimous decision.

Ashleigh McIntyre in his first contest really did look the part. Winning with a great display of boxing skills and fantastic jab, he looks to have a bright future.

There were defeats for Cleary’s boxers Tyler Kendall and both Sean Brady, Matty Wallie making their debuts, but showed they have what it takes. Gary Mandizha picked up a win with a fine display against a heavier boxer.

Both Mike Gennaro and Joe Bourne, 24, were candidates for fight of the night, both winning by a knockout.