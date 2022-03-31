Cleary's Leamington boxers put reputations on line in home show

Cleary’s heavyweight Joe Bourne on his way to victory against Arling Nezaj from Finchley on Saturday night

Saturday night was a great night of boxing as four of Cleary’s Leamington boxers put their reputations on the line.

Aman Kumar (Cleary’s) took on the highly rated 2019 European Schoolboy champion Denaeo George (City of Leicester).

Kumar jumped up a weight division to 57kgs to take on southpaw George and pushed him throughout the contest.

Michael Genaro

George won the opener with his fast, solid jab before Kumar had more success in the second when he led off.

It was all on the line for the third and it was close but George landed the eye-catching punches to take the contest.

Michael Genaro (Cleary’s) showed the biggest improvement on the night in only his third contest.

He was like a different boxer from the one in his last contest six weeks ago.

Aman Kumar

With a fine display of boxing from his jab to control the bout and at times opening up to show his strength, he has the look of someone to keep a eye on over the next few years.

Michael won by a unanimous decision against William Perry boxer Tom Cope.

Gary Mandizha (Cleary’s) unbeaten in 2022 carried on his successful year with a quality display to beat Finchley boxer Ankush Goswami.

Last up was the big man Joe Bourne (Cleary’s) against another big man Arling Nezaj (Finchley ABC).

Gary Mandizha

Finchley have a history of producing good big men (Anthony Joshua and Derek Chisora) to name a few but it was the Leamington big man that set the pace.

Joe won the opening round with his jab pushing the London man backwards which caused a bruise under Nezaj’s right eye.

The second round exploded in to life with Nezaj who raced from his corner and launched a haymaker at Bourne’s chin.

That sparked a furious exchange of punches and as they opened Bourne ran onto a right hand that made his knee dip, but he instantly straightened himself to slug his way out of trouble and then came back into the round.

The third round Bourne went for the stoppage, putting everything into his sledgehammer right hand that had the crowd on there feet and Nezaj looking in trouble.

He took two standing counts before the referee waved it off.

Joe now will be looking towards the championships now as a favourite and one to avoid.