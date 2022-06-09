First pro fight for Fitzpatrick’s boxer Lewis Howells

Lewis Howells will be fighting at Edgbaston on June 18

As an amateur, Howells twice won Welsh honours, boxed in the European Youth championship and looked certain to go to the Commonwealth Games before he fell out of love with boxing and quit fighting.

That was six years ago and now he’s back in the gym in Leamington - and has the British super-middleweight title in his sights.

The 25 year old launches his pro career at the H Suite in Edgbaston on Saturday, June 18 after leaving Newport to live in Stratford-upon-Avon.

He’s being trained by Derek Fitzpatrick and managed by Jon Pegg – and aiming high.

“The minimum I want out of boxing is the British title,” said Howells, a father if two girls, Lily (4) and Lara-Rose (2).

“I got back into boxing after someone posted on Facebook that they were looking for fighters.

“I sent them a message, but they told they were looking for journeymen.

“I was told I would be fighting top prospects every week and if I pulled off an upset I might end up on television.

“I didn’t want that.

“I haven’t put all that time into boxing to become a journeyman.

“I decided that if I’m going to box again, I will do it properly.”

So he headed to Fitzpatrick’s gym in Leamington to resume his ring career.

“I fell out of love with boxing when I was 18” he said. “I had a couple of Great Britain assessments and didn’t bother going to the third.

“I just couldn’t face it.

“Boxing became too much for me. I was always starving myself because I did the weight wrong and it wasn’t the life I wanted any more.”

Howells has the amateur pedigree to do well as a professional – but says he’s in no rush.