Fitzpatrick's boxing gym at home to Aston Villa teams

Aston Villa girls at the gym

It was a case of changing goals for gloves as Gudwara based boxing gym Fitzpatrick's in Leamington, played host to four of premier league outfit Aston Villa’s female youth teams.

The under under 9s and 10s and under 14s and 16s have all been put through there paces at the gym,

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This initiative was the idea of fellow Warwickshire (Willenhall ABC) boxing coach Joe Donnelly and son Shea who have connections at the club , who asked if the future soccer stars could have a taster session at the gym .

.

It may have been a different sport but the same fighting spirit was shown by all these young ladies, said former club boxer now turned club coach Bella Madden.

The girls worked their football socks off and there was plenty of sweat and smiles from all involved,

Joe Donnelly said: "The gym and coaches at Fitzpatrick's have a great facility and are always ready to welcome not just local kids, but any kids to the gym, so was nice to switch it up a bit with athletes from another sport."

The coaching staff at Aston Villa were full of praise for all the coaches and the club, and taken back by the fact that everyone involved was a volunteer,

Young Aston Villa players trying boxing at Fitzpatrick's