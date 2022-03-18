Fitzpatrick's Leamington boxer in support bout for Idris Elba TV show

Idris Elba and Fitzpatrick's boxer Mickey McTigue

It was a case of London calling for Leamington's Fitzpatrick’s Boxing Gym this week at the iconic and world famous York Hall, Bethnal Green.

Club debutant Mickey McTigue was matched with New Kings Boxing, London fighter Bobby Jervis.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was no ordinary amateur boxing show, the bout was filling in a support bout for soon to be released Idris Elba TV show ‘Fight School' which sees people with various back stories put through the process of becoming a fully fledged amateur boxer.

Actor Idris Elba with (from left) Fitzpatrick's coach Deep Liddar, boxer Mickey McTigue and head coach Derek Fitzpatrick

Mickey and Bobby provided what turned out to be fight of the night, in what was described by Idris as 'thrilling'.

The 1st round belonging to the Fitzpatrick's lad and in a spirited effort Jervis walked onto a big shot in the 2nd to receive a standing count ,

With instructions from his corner, Jervis was told he needed a big round in the last to stand any chance and he provided that , giving Mickey a standing count of his own.

Then the two boxers gave it everything, to the roars of a packed York Hall.

Mickey at York Hall

The decision was a split one in favour of the London competitor.

Coach Deep Liddar was full of praise for both lads, especially Mickey in a barnstormer of a debut. "We and others thought we had just done enough, as did many ringside, but after a fight like that there was no loser," he said. "Well done both lads."