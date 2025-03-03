Harry and Joe training with Jacob.

Boxing brothers are helping a youngster from Wellesbourne they are training to battle bullying by sharing his inspiring fitness journey with the world.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry and Joe Freeman set up a page on the Gofundme crowdfunding website to help ten-year-old Jacob Whitmore will go towards training gear, facilities, healthy food and anything else he needs to achieve his goals.

The intention was to raise £250 – the current amount donated to the cause stands at more than £10,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the former amateur boxers have been training Jacob five days a week and sharing the videos of the sessions on their Boxwave Youtube channel, which has racked up millions of views.

Harry said: “Joe and I were both running free live workouts across social media for adults and always encouraged them to get their kids involved.

"Some did, and we loved receiving videos of families training together.

"However, we noticed that many adults struggled with consistency, so we decided to focus on the younger generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If kids develop healthy habits early, they have a much better chance of sticking to them throughout their lives.

Harry and Joe training with Jacob.

“We’re also aware of the crisis in the UK, where many children are struggling both physically and mentally.

"We believe that a clean diet, staying active, building resilience, and having discipline—values we live by—can be life-changing.

"We’re not personal trainers—this isn’t a business for us, and we don’t get paid for any of the coaching we do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We simply want to motivate and promote a healthy lifestyle, helping kids like Jacob build confidence, resilience, and better habits for life.”

Jacob Whitmore.

Jacob’s grandfather had asked Harry and Joe to step in to help.

Harry said: “Jacob was being bullied, had fallen into bad gaming habits, and had lost confidence in playing football.

"Now he’s doing amazingly well—he does everything we ask and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve even been into his school to hold PE classes and delivered an assembly.

"We’re incredibly proud of him.

"His story has sparked a national movement.

"Last Friday we appeared on ITV’s This Morning and BBC Midlands Today.

"Our goal is to get Jacob back playing football, which he loved the most.”

Jacob added: “I’m so happy. I feel so much more confident and love my training.”

To make a donation to the Gofundme campaign for Jacob visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-jacobs-transformation-journey