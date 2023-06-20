Leamington boxer Matty Harris to fight live on international TV again

The giant heavyweight, who is becoming renowned for his knock-out performances, is on the undercard of Scottish fighter Lee McGregor’s IBO Super Bantamweight World Championship fight against Mexican Erik Robles in Edinburgh on July 21.

'Magic' Matty Harris v Kostyantin Dovbyshchenko. Picture courtesy of Wasserman Boxing.

Leamington boxer ‘Magic’ Matty Harris will again fight in front of millions of viewers on live TV next month.

The giant 23-year-old heavyweight, who is becoming renowned for his knock-out performances having stopped his last four opponents, is on the undercard of Scottish fighter Lee McGregor’s IBO Super Bantamweight World Championship fight against Mexican Erik Robles in Edinburgh on July 21.

The Wasserman Boxing event, delivered in association with Ladbrokes, Numan and Infinitum Entertainment, will be broadcast on Channel 5.

Matty delivered a shuddering statement of intent in front of the Channel 5’s cameras in March when he took less than 30 seconds to knock out Milos Veletic.

His next opponent Ukraine’s Kostyantin Dovbyshchenko, who took the highly touted Moses Itauma the six round distance earlier this year,is expected to test Matty.

But Matty, who trains at Cleary’s Boxing Gym in Leamington, has other ideas.

He said: “I don’t think I will have any trouble getting him out of there.

"“I’m 19st and with these 10oz gloves on, I hit people very hard.

"These gloves are unforgiving, especially when you are as explosive as I am.“If he gets past the first round, then I’m getting him in the second.”

Tickets for the event, which takes place at the Meadowbank Sports Centre, are on sale now.

