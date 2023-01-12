Leamington boxer to fight on undercard of Chris Eubank Jnr fight this month

Heavyweight ‘Magic’ Matty Harris will face off against The Czech Republic’s Jiri Surmaj at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday January 21.

A poster for the event. Picture supplied.

Leamington Heavyweight boxer ‘Magic’ Matty Harris will fight on the undercard of a major event this month.

Matty, of Cleary’s Boxing Gym, will face off against The Czech Republic’s Jiri Surmaj at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday January 21 as part of the clash between Chris Eubank Jnr and Liam Smith.

This is another opportunity for Matty, who is undefeated in his first three professional bouts winning two by knockout, to show what he can do on a big stage.

The 22-year-old was disappointed when his last scheduled big undercard fight was called off when the clash between Eubank Jnr and Conor Benn in October had to be postponed because Benn failed a drugs test.

